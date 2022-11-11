Ten spirit and craft beer makers will set up shop on November 26. Photo / Supplied

It's had three postponements, but boutique spirits festival On The Rocks is finally happening at Majestic Square.

Organiser Gioia Damosso said she was determined to go through with it, despite the uncertainty of Covid-19 over the last 12 months.

"The whole idea of organising these events in the first place was that we don't have them in Whanganui, which is still the case.

There will be 10 stalls plus food trucks, live music and a DJ.

"When I started this there were more stalls coming from out of town than from Whanganui itself, but that's changed, she said.

"There are three distilleries here now - Papaiti Gin, Good Bones, and Tahu, and LADS and Roots Brewing will be there for those who would prefer beer on a sunny day.

"It's an industry that's really growing in Whanganui and now Covid isn't throwing a spanner in the works, we can really grow these events and showcase all the awesome producers we have here."

On The Rocks was the first of three food and beverage festivals coming up in Whanganui.

It will be followed by On The Hops (craft beer) on March 11 and On The Vines (wine) in the winter.

On The Rocks is at Majestic Square on Saturday, November 26.

The event starts at 1pm and is R18.

The Chronicle has two double passes to the festival to give away.

To be in the draw to win, email your name and number to editor@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with the subject line 'on the rocks'.

The competition closes on Wednesday, November 16 at 10am.