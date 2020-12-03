Book illustrator's work on show at Whanganui's Lockett Gallery

Amy Haarhoff's award-winning illustrations are on show at the Lockett Gallery next door to Paige's in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

The Midnight Adventures of Ruru and Kiwi is a localised twist on Edward Lear's The Owl and the Pussycat. It was written by New Zealand author Clare Scott and illustrated by Amy Haarhoff, who won the 2019 Storylines Gavin Bishop Award for her images of native birds and insects.

An exhibition of prints and polaroids of the work is now showing at Whanganui's Lockett Gallery next to Paige's book shop in Guyton St.

"The books and illustrations have been selling flat out," said Lesley Stead, who owns the book shop and gallery.

"It's a beautiful book and the text has the same cadence as The Owl and the Pussycat."

Young readers can learn about creatures that inhabit the New Zealand bush while reciting the catchy lines in the book.

The Lockett Gallery is the first exhibition space of its kind in New Zealand and had just opened its inaugural exhibition of work by renowned illustrator and author Sandra Morris when the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown was announced in March this year.

"Whanganui people have been wonderfully supportive and are were lucky to have Amy's work on show here for a month.

"Most exhibitions will run for two months but we had a gap and Amy, who lives in Palmerston North, was happy to step in and share her beautiful work."

One of Amy Haarhoff's Ruru illustrations from The Midnight Adventures of Ruru and Kiwi.

The exterior of the 120-year-old Oliver's building where the bookshop and gallery are housed is being painted but despite the scaffolding and screens, it is business as usual, Stead said.

"We have been busy and there are lots of lovely children's book titles available."

A popular one is Top Bottom Secret Undies Cover Agent by Horowhenua writer Dereley Barry.

First published in October, it is the first children's book by the Foxton Beach painter and publisher. It tells the story of a live pair of undies that gets itself into all kinds of twists at Foxton Beach.

Horowhenua author Dereley Barry with appreciative young readers of her new book Top Bottom Secret Undies Cover Agent. Photo / Supplied

The author was surprised when the first print-run sold out last month and she has now released her second edition.

"It's funny how you think you're settling into quiet retirement," Dereley says, "and then suddenly you achieve notoriety all over the place."

Paige's had just sold their last copy of the book but are expecting more to arrive this week.