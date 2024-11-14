“Some of our clients have developed really good relationships with us. They come in weekly and really enjoy the catch-ups.

“It’s having someone who is there for them and helps them through difficult situations.”

She and staff member Robyn Turner had been single mothers themselves.

“Jayne [Futcher, third staff member] is my daughter so she knows the single mum lifestyle as well.

“We have that experience. We understand what it’s like for the parents and we understand what it’s like for the children.

“I’m not sure other services will be able to deliver on the same kind of level.”

Turner said it had been an emotional week for staff and clients.

“It’s been really hard. You go through the tears and distress and you feel it in your heart.

“They [clients] have been wanting to help and it’s like ‘Don’t worry about us’.

“We are worried about where they are going to go and what the future holds.”

Birthright links clients with other support organisations and provides transport and financial assistance in areas including school uniforms, swimming lessons, and sports programmes.

Turner, a former client of Birthright, said “just having a friendly face” turn up at the door also made a big difference.

“You have a conversation about what’s happening and that can make them feel heaps better.”

The Palmerston North, Canterbury, and Levin offices had also shut, leaving many families without support, Sharrock said.

“If you’re born into a society where you’re immediately registered for the future tax you have to pay, the Government you‘re paying tax to should make sure your childhood is decent enough that you become a well-rounded person that can pay tax.

“I don’t think what they [the Government] are doing at the moment reflects that at all.”

This year mental health and addiction service Balance Whanganui, which operates alongside Birthright at Whanganui Community House, also lost its Government contract, worth 100 staff hours a week.

Sharrock said other Whanganui organisations had been in touch to offer help but it was too late.

“I love the sentiment but they can’t carry us. They’ve only got funding enough for them.”

Futcher said older people regularly donated “beautifully made” knitting for the organisation to give to families in need.

“This year, we had six or seven big containers that we took to Te Oranganui’s Whānau Ora Day,” she said.

“People were asking ‘Are you sure this is free?’ It was all gone pretty fast.”

Sharrock said Birthright would still participate in this year’s Pack the Bus event which involves a bus being filled with gifts and food to help people over Christmas.

“We want to go out on a really good note, have a good farewell and at least make this Christmas comfortable for as many people as we can.”

A farewell event, including the handing out of presents, will be held at the Whanganui Community House function room on Friday, November 29, from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Anyone who had been involved in Birthright Whanganui over the years was invited.

“Our policy is that every child deserves every opportunity, regardless of what their family looks like,” Sharrock said.

“It’s not their fault that something has happened between their parents. It’s about supporting the children, and supporting the parents who really, really need it.”

Turner said the organisation had been “gold” when she was a young single mother.

“Birthright supported me all those years ago when I was lonely parent going ‘What do I do?’ and they motivated me to keep going.

“I ended up doing my social work degree and now I’m a social worker here.

“They really impacted my life and helped me make good choices.”

