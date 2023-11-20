Property Brokers organised a Pack the Bus Christmas charity event on December 5, 2020.

Pack The Bus has returned to Whanganui, driven by Property Brokers and sponsors, who arrange a bus through Tranzit, including a driver, to collect goods for the City Mission, Birthright and SPCA.

“With the cost of living this year, it’s gone through the roof,” says Ritesh Verma, Whanganui/Taranaki area manager for Property Brokers. “It’s a lot harder for families to get food on the table and to feed animals.”

The bus was packed back in 2021.

The idea for Pack The Bus in Whanganui came from Verma, who had seen it happen in two other cities, again driven by the local Property Brokers office.

“I’m passionate about the people of this community, they support us, and we want to give back,” he said.

The bus goes to businesses and schools, this year it’s going to Waverley and Marton as well as Whanganui. The team jump on board to volunteer their time at a busy time of year. They collect all the items that have been given from businesses and schools.

At the schools, they arrive with a mascot called Perty and throw out lollies and give stickers away. The visit is timed to coincide with Mufti Day but instead of a gold coin, the students bring food items or toys, or something for the cats or dogs.

“They walk through the bus to see what’s been given. The kids are excited, it’s so much fun,” said Verma. It kicked off on Monday, November 20, and runs until November 24. It’s not too late for businesses to join in, just phone Property Brokers.

“It’s a good cause, the whole company and the community gets in behind it, we love doing it,” he said.

New World has been selling tickets for the last few weeks and will pick someone to do a grocery grab to fill up a trolley. New World will then match the value of the “grab” and donate a cash amount to Pack The Bus.

“They are so generous and the whole city is too,” said Verma.

The unpacking of the bus happens on Saturday morning. Property Brokers sort the goods during the week for charities to arrive and collect.

Follow Pack The Bus on Facebook throughout the week: https://www.facebook.com/PBWhanganui