There had been a rise in applications and a 35% increase in the amount of funding requested from May to November this year compared to the same period in 2023 — from $1.1 million to $1.9m.
“As brutal as it sounds, there might be a period where some organisations do have to fold, particularly those that don’t collaborate.”
He said a successful example was the Whanganui Food Security Co-operative, which brought together organisations such as City Mission, Unity Food, Kai Hub and Stone Soup.
Loader said collaboration needed to happen between organisations that had Government or council contracts and those that did not.
“The tide can change easily. You might not get that contract again and, suddenly, you’re on the other side of the fence.
“We need to have hard conversations with ourselves and others, where we challenge whether we are genuinely supporting each other or whether we are just ticking the collaboration box to appear like we are.”
General manager of mental health and addiction service Balance Whanganui, Rana Aston, said it had lost a Health NZ Te Whatu Ora contract worth 100 staff hours a week.
“It’s the same thing with organisations and competing for funding.
“There are enough resources in this world for everyone. Understanding, kindness and community cohesion are the keys to social change.”
