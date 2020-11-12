Big Time Baby in career-best form for Friday's feature greyhound event at Whanganui's Hatrick

The early rush for positions will determine the outcome of the feature event at Hatrick Raceway on Friday night.

Two key contenders have drawn the inside two traps and that's where this race for the open class chasers becomes a tad tricky.

The Lisa Cole-prepared Big Time Baby is in current career best form as seen by her recent strong 645m and 520m wins.

However, she races out in the middle of the track, therefore her trap-one draw isn't exactly where she wants to race from. Yes, she did win over 645m last Friday from the ace-trap after she was able to secure a clear early racing passage while heading out wide.

After a series of unsuitable wide draws, Miss Potential relished finally drawing inside last Friday and she duly delivered when winning her 520m assignment in 30.34s for her conditioners Gary and Sandra Fredrickson.

She achieved her win after hopping away from the two-trap and she has drawn the same trap this evening after delivering her bold Tuesday 457m third.

If these girls can miss each other during the early rush for positions, then they should provide the race quinella.

If they tangle early, then the outside drawn pair can capitalise. Big Time Rod has run third to the inside pair in his latest 520m assignments. He can feature again from his seven-trap draw.

Drawing out in trap-eight is Big Time Izzy. She hopped away from the seven when she gamely chased after Miss Potential for her three-length second last week.

It is a strong finish to the card as next up will be the 645m stayer's event. The likely favourite will be Big Time Mac, who last Friday set the pace for the majority of his 645m trip before yielding to his sister, Big Time Baby, by a length and a half. He is likely to adopt similar tactics again.

Bigtime Levi is a racing marvel as seen by this winner of $184,955 lining up for his 200th career race this evening. Remarkably this is only the second staying race that this strong finisher is contesting. He isn't suited to his trap-one draw, however. Expect him to be sighted doing his best work at the business end.

Big Time Kobe isn't bringing in the best-looking form into this event, but he is proven over this 645m trip.

Speaking about proven staying form, the claims held by the Angela Turnwald-trained Hot Platter cannot be lightly dismissed. In the past this girl has successfully matched her paws against the best stayers in the country