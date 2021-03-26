Beautiful Homes Whanganui: Levin couple find what they're looking for in Whanganui

Jacky and Trevor Hudson are loving the peaceful nature of Whanganui after living in Levin for over 10 years. Photo / Bevan Conley

Nestled away in semi-rural Whanganui East, Trevor and Jacky Hudson are enjoying their newly found tranquillity.

The couple moved into their Benefield St just three months ago, after a lifetime of living around Horowhenua.

They decided it was time for a change in lifestyle and to start focusing on both their physical and mental health.

In a tough housing market, they went to every open home in Whanganui they could find.

"We were coming over every weekend for three months. It was crazy trying to find something," Jacky said.

Conflicting styles on what the couple wanted made the search tough initially.

"I wanted an old place out by the beach and Trevor wanted new by the river."

It was by pure chance they rolled into the opportunity to buy the 1920s villa. The owners at the time were looking to sell and some mutual friends linked the two together.

The former railway house was brought over from Dannevirke in the early 1980s. Photo / Bevan Conley

After seeing the photo of the house, Jacky was sold.

The former railway house was built in 1925 and was brought over from Dannevirke. In the 1980s, the original owners built a second story to the house in the early 2000s.

"We just fell in love with it," Jacky said.

Trevor said: "It's not what I've always wanted, but I've grown to love it."

The couple plan on keeping the essence of the home, renovating the laundry and dining room before doing a few small changes on the exterior of the home.

The deck that wraps around half of the house was added soon after it was moved over from Dannevirke. It is one of Jacky's favourite features of the home.

"There are not many places you can stand on the deck and watch the steam trains go by," she said.

In the back of the house, is a large open courtyard that leads up to a vege garden, shed and a small backyard.

The deck was added to the property shortly after it was moved to the site from Dannevirke. Photo / Bevan Conley

Upstairs, Jacky has her crafts room with big windows spanning across the whole level, giving you 180 degree views looking across the landscape.

"It's lovely just to sit up their and look at the stars."

The Hudsons can see themselves here for a long time, loving their new-found home and what the city of Whanganui offers.

"We would never move to a city, but we like that it's a quiet city," Trevor said.

A creative at heart, Jacky said Whanganui was a great place to be and experience a stronger arts scene.

"I love the lifestyle. There is something always on. We go for walks most days.

"We love the size of our grounds. We have great neighbours and we love the peacefulness."