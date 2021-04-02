Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend

It's fall back time of year again. Photo / file

Fall back

It's that time of year again — when we search for those appliance manuals to work out how to change the clocks. Before you go to bed on Saturday night set your timepieces back one hour as daylight saving finishes.

Live music

Turn back the clock on Sunday too, with the greatest hits of the 70s. Photo / file

Turn back the clock on Sunday too, with the greatest hits of the 70s performed in the two-hour show Yesterday at the Royal Wanganui Opera House. 7.30pm, tickets from Ticketek.

Circus

Roll up, roll up! Photo / file

Roll up, roll up! Circus Aotearoa is at Springvale Park this weekend. Saturday 11am, 7pm, Sunday 2pm, 7pm, Monday 2pm. See http://circusaotearoa.co.nz/ for details.

Streaming

Find four hours to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League. Photo / file

If you can't find four hours to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League on Neon on a long weekend, when can you? Forget the original, puny, two-hour version — check out DC's best including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and pals saving the world.

On the box

Is it the best police drama on telly?. Photo / file

Is it the best police drama on telly? Judge for yourself as season six of Line of Duty, following a British anti-corruption unit, arrives in New Zealand this weekend. TV1, Sunday, 9.05pm.