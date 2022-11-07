Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Barsanti Kindergarten celebrating 50 years of early education in Whanganui

Liz Wylie
By
4 mins to read
Headteacher Charmika Liyanarachchy (left), Caitlin Gedye, Debra Turchie, and Meaghan Lee with tamariki at the Barsanti Kindergarten are ready to celebrate. Photo /Bevan Conley

Headteacher Charmika Liyanarachchy (left), Caitlin Gedye, Debra Turchie, and Meaghan Lee with tamariki at the Barsanti Kindergarten are ready to celebrate. Photo /Bevan Conley

Barsanti Kindergarten in Castlecliff has provided early education to Whanganui children for over 50 years.

They will be holding a celebration to mark the milestone on November 26.

"Covid restrictions last year meant we couldn't

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle