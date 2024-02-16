Belinda Pilcher (left), Bryce Mason (right) and Kye Mason outside Maria Lane. Photo / Bevan Conley

Central Whanganui restaurant Maria Lane Eatery & Bar is on the market after more than four years in business.

The Majestic Square space - formerly a bank car park - was rejuvenated by owners Bryce Mason and Belinda Pilcher.

It went on to win Best New/Redeveloped Business – Food and Beverage at the 2021 Lion Hospitality Awards for Excellence.

Maria Lane opened around two months before the outbreak of Covid-19.

Mason said a global pandemic was not part of the due diligence in planning a restaurant.

“There were a lot of variables but we are still standing, and now the time has come to move on.

“We went in with a five-year plan and it’s been five years since I went in there with my dad to start building it - February 2019.”

Mason said he and Pilcher had moved back to Whanganui so their son, Kye Mason, could go to secondary school in the city.

“I’ve been in hospitality for 25 years and I would love to know what it’s like to spend a weekend with the family.”

Pilcher agreed.

“Obviously when you own a beast like Maria Lane there is a lot to do, it’s a 24/7 thing,” she said.

“Kye also works with us on the weekends. I’m really proud of that but it will be great to have free time with him and not have to work nights.

“That is something to look forward to.”

Mason said in addition to Covid-19, there had been other challenges along the way.

The cost of living crisis had affected people’s discretionary spending and the last quarter of 2023 had been tough.

“We adapted with a different menu and tried to make things a bit more affordable.

“I hate the word ‘pivot’ but that’s what it’s been like from 2021 to 2024 - trying to reinvent wheels.”

They had always given things a go and never stuck to one particular cuisine, Pilcher said.

Norman Jay MBE is returning to Maria Lane later this month.

However, one thing that was fixed was the level of service.

“There are very, very loyal customers and we will be forever grateful for their support.

‘We know them by name and we know their drinks. We get them on that table almost before they’ve sat down.

“It’s almost like Cheers - where everybody knows your name.”

Mason has cleaned the restaurant every morning since the day it opened and Pilcher has washed and dried all the hand towels just as often.

“That’s commitment, right?” Pilcher said.

“I’m excited for whoever takes it on but I’m also excited for us as a family.”

Mason said they were proud of their son, who started working at Maria Lane when he was 13.

Kye is now in his last year of secondary school.

“He was just running food to start with and now he’s making cocktails and doing everything in the place,” Mason said.

“Seeing his character development has been awesome.”

The restaurant will remain open until a buyer is found.

Legendary British DJ Norman Jay MBE, who was the first-ever musical performer at Maria Lane, is returning to play a set next weekend.

“When I had [Wellington venue] Sandwiches and did music festivals, I used to tour Norman and we’ve developed a friendship,” Mason said.

“He and his wife Jane came to stay with us four years ago and he just fell in love with Whanganui.

“Norman played for us on Waitangi Day [2020], just before lockdown. This is his first time back and he’s really excited.”

Pilcher said their legacy could be built on by whoever took it over.

“The bones are there and they’ve been built with blood, sweat and tears, and lots of love and passion.

“Hopefully someone can take it to that next level and drive it forward.

“Until then, we’ll be here right until we hand over the keys. If you love what we do, get in while you can.”

Norman Jay plays at Maria Lane on February 24, with Kye Mason playing an opening set from 4pm.

