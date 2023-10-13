Maria Lane's Belinda Pilcher (left), Kye Mason and Bryce Mason have a new family-inspired direction as they celebrate four years in business. Photo / Bevan Conley

It’s all in the family for award-winning Whanganui business Maria Lane Eatery & Bar with childhood memories helping spark a change in direction.

Owners Belinda Pilcher and Bryce Mason, with their son Kye Mason, are celebrating four years in business with a new menu launched this week, aimed at appealing to families, regular diners and casual drop-ins.

In keeping with the family theme, one of the new offerings is inspired by Pilcher’s parents. Instead of a cheeseboard, Maria Lane is serving a cheeseball - a flashback to the 1970s party favourite - with some old-school Griffin’s Snax crackers and vegetables alongside.

“I remember my mum was really good at making a cheeseball,” Pilcher said.

“My dad, who passed away two years ago, was a manager for Griffin’s so he would have been thrilled to see Snax on the Maria Lane menu.”

The Classic Cheeseball with Snax crackers and veges.

Mason said the menu played on Kiwiana with items such as mac’n’cheese morsels, served with tomato sauce “like the good old days”, that would appeal to kids.

“It’s changing times so this is a seasonal reset and a four-year anniversary reset,” Pilcher said.

“We’re aware that some people think we’re a bit more ‘fine dining’ and only for a certain demographic but our vision is for other families to come and feel part of our family vibe. People can just pop in for a drink and fries or a snack or dessert - it doesn’t have to be a full-on meal.”

Pilcher and Mason said they understood times were tough for many people but it was also hard for businesses.

“We’re moving to fun, funky and fresh comfort food for a humble experience for anyone who walks through the door,” Pilcher said.

“We hope there’s something for everyone on the menu and food for sharing has always been our thing.”

Smokey BBQ Ribs are one of the menu highlights, Bryce Mason says.

In 2021 Maria Lane won the prize for Best New/Redeveloped Business - Food and Beverage in the Lion Hospitality Awards for Excellence, beating businesses in Christchurch, Picton, Queenstown and Napier.

The venue was purpose-built in a former bank car park in Maria Pl, with much of the fit-out done by Mason and his father, retired builder Garth Mason.

“A really proud part of coming back to Whanganui was to reconnect and work on that with my dad,” Mason said.

“It feels like we’ve created a legacy of a new establishment.”

Maria Lane opened just before the first Covid-19 lockdown and since then the owners have had to deal with the ongoing impact on businesses of Covid and the cost of living.

“It’s been very challenging,” Mason said.

“We’ve had incredible support from locals and visitors - that’s been really cool. Our purpose is connecting people over good food and great service.

“A big thing for us is Kye is now working in the business - that’s what we’re most proud of.”

Kye, who is still at secondary school, began working on the pass but is now learning the ropes in other areas.

“I enjoy it a lot,” Kye said.

“It’s my first job and I’m learning heaps. I really enjoy hospo - I don’t know if it’s a family DNA thing. I’m very proud and happy to be part of it.

“I’m learning aspects of the bar and I like talking to customers and socialising. I never thought I’d want to do anything other than the pass but I’m really enjoying taking orders and doing the bar.”

The menu includes a halloumi and portobello brioche bun burger.

Maria Lane was a good training ground for people wanting to get into the hospitality industry, with a particular focus on great service.

“We’re very humble and have really neat staff,” Mason said.

“We foster a close-knit team that extends the sense of family. We invite people to come down with their family or friends and celebrate our four-year anniversary with us.”

Work groups, families and friends can also book now for Christmas functions. Email info@marialane.co.nz for more information.