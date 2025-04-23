“Whanganui has got a very good track record of community support on Anzac Day.

“The RSA is looking forward to getting together with the entire Whanganui community to recognise and respect the sacrifices so many New Zealand Anzacs made.”

Captain John Granville will be the guest speaker this year and will follow Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe’s address.

In 1936, Whanganui was the first city in New Zealand to hold a dawn service.

Whanganui's Anzac Day service in 2024 attracted about 1500 people. Photo / NZME

People who want to attend the Waiouru Military Camp dawn service at 6am are advised to allow time for security checks. They will need a recognised form of identification such as a driver’s licence or passport.

Marton’s dawn parade is set to start at 5.40am outside BJW Motors on Wellington Rd. Guests will re-assemble on the forecourt of the Marton RSA and Citizens Memorial Hall at 5.55am for a brief wreath-laying with no speeches to be made.

A cooked breakfast will be held at Mad Tom’s Restaurant from 7.30am with a $5 donation.

The Ohakea warbirds will make an Anzac Day flypast over 24 Whanganui and Manawatū locations to pay their respects.

Three aircraft will depart Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ohakea at 9.40am.

On display will be the Spitfire and Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand and the Air Force’s current ab initio and advanced training aircraft, a T-6C Texan II from the Central Flying School.

Squadron Leader Stu Anderson said it was a privilege for Heritage Flight pilots to not only honour those who sacrificed so much for their country, but to do so in aircraft flown by predecessors who died while serving.

“The purpose of the flight is to commemorate and sustain the memory of New Zealand’s military aviation heritage, and to remind New Zealanders, friends and allies of our past shared sacrifice and continued commitment to global security,” he said.

Allen encourages everyone to commemorate the fallen soldiers, especially as it was also 80 years since the Victory in Europe Day and the liberation of death camps.

“This is quite a big year really, there are a few milestones - not necessarily pleasant ones - that need to be recognised,” he said.

Services and timings

Whanganui: 6.15am - Fall in for dawn parade outside Davis Library, Pukenamu Queen’s Park, marching at 6.30am to the Whanganui War Memorial Centre forecourt for service.

Pākaraka: 9.30am - Service at Waitōtara County War Memorial.

Pākaitore: 11am - 28th Māori Battalion Anzac service at Pākaitore Moutoa Gardens.

Brunswick: 10am - Service at Brunswick War Memorial opposite Brunswick Hall.

Marton: 5.40am - Dawn parade outside BJW Motors, Wellington Rd, marching to Marton RSA & Citizens Memorial Hall by 5.55am. 9am - Marton Scottish Band performs at Mt View Cemetery. 2pm - Anzac Day Cenotaph and wreath-laying ceremony at Marton Park.

Turakina: 10am - Cenotaph at Turakina School.

Bulls: 5.45am - Dawn parade fall in outside the RSA on High St with dawn service at 6am at the Cenotaph. 9am - Bess Memorial on Forest Rd, refreshments at Flock House.

Hunterville: 6am - Dawn parade fall in outside the RSA Hall on Bruce St, marching to the cenotaph for service. 8am - Breakfast at Station Hotel. 10am - small service at Rangatira Cemetery.

Ohingaiti: 10am - Wreath will be laid at the cenotaph followed by morning tea in the Ohingaiti Hall.

Mangaweka: 5.45am - Parade begins at the Assembly of God Church, marching to memorial gates at Mangaweka School for the service.

Raetihi: 7am - Dawn service at The Centre on Seddon St followed by march to the two cemeteries. Breakfast at the Raetihi Cosmopolitan Club.

Ohakune: 10am - Service at Memorial Gates.

Waiouru: 6am - Dawn service at Waiouru Military Camp, Freyberg St. Attendees require a form of identification and must allow time for security checks. 11am - Civic service at the National Army Museum, State Highway 1. 1pm - Live Gallipoli diary readings and the National Army Museum.

Waitōtara: 11am - Wreath-laying ceremony at the Waitōtara Memorial Gates, Waitōtara Domain.

Waverley: 8.45am - Assemble outside Waverley Community Centre in preparation for 9am service followed by march to the town clock to lay the wreath.

Alton: 11am - Service at the Alton Memorial with shared lunch in the hall afterwards (bring a plate).

Pātea: 6.20am - Assemble on Chester St by the library in preparation for 6.30am march to the cenotaph.

Hāwera: 6.15am - Assemble at Ngati Ruanui, Princes St, for 6.30am service at Memorial Arch.