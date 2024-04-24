A large crowd flocked to the Whanganui War Memorial Centre for the 2024 Anzac day service this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A large crowd gathered this morning for Whanganui’s Anzac Day service, to acknowledge New Zealanders who have fought in wars and international conflicts.

Approximately 1500 people were at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre for the service in overcast, mild weather.

In his address, Returned and Services’ Association Welfare Trust president Robert Allen recognised those soldiers who served in conflicts following World War I and World War II, such as the Vietnam War, Korean War and Malayan War.

In Chaplain Rosemary Anderson’s speech, she acknowledged the Anzac spirit, and the duty to strive for lasting peace.

“Today our world is trembling on the rim of an escalating conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine,” she said.

“It is a reminder of the fragile nature of life in a broken world.”

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe and Lieutenant Craig Harnett also gave speeches.

Veteran Graeme Pleasants, who served in the Royal New Zealand Air Force from 1961 to 1982, said he found the service “magnificent”.

“I was remembering all my old mates who have gone before me,” he said.

School student Ella Catchpole said her favourite part of the service was the wreath-laying.

“I really enjoyed it. It was quite sad, but it’s good that we are doing this to remember.”

Harnett said there had been a lot of discussion about the time change of the service from dawn to 7am, but he felt it was something Whanganui should stick with.

“It was definitely warmer and it was a more pleasant experience for those older veterans.

“It means a lot to me, especially being in the military.”

During the service, a fly pass of four planes from the Air Force Heritage Flight as well as two helicopters took place.

The Whanganui Highland Pipe Band performed during the wreath-laying ceremony.

