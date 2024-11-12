“Today, I feel pleased with the words and what was said. Tomorrow, I’ll be able to figure out if what they’re saying is going to match what they do.”
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon apologised in Parliament with about 200 survivors in the public gallery, specifically mentioning those abused at the Lake Alice facility near Whanganui, and announced $32 million to “increase capacity in the current system while we work on the new redress system”.
“Young, alone – and subjected to unimaginable pain. I am deeply sorry,” he said.
That has been followed up by a regular support group.
“People who have ended up in the borstal and justice system are seen as criminals but, actually, they are survivors of abuse.
“Even someone like Karl, who has been doing good work for 30 years, is yet to reconnect with his whānau in Whanganui.
“[Reconnecting] is what needs to happen for a lot of survivors.”
