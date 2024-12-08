Whanganui-based survivor of state abuse in care Denise Caltaux (second from right) with (from left) Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston and fellow survivors Gary Williams and Janey-Mei Cherrington.

A Whanganui-based survivor of abuse in state care says the upcoming Government redress system can end “the cycle of broken trust” but it must be done right.

Denise Caltaux was one of three disabled survivors invited to speak with Minister of Disability Issues Louise Upston about what the system could look like.



Caltaux said she told Upston there needed to be a clear distinction between redress and ensuring abuse did not happen again.



“A lot of survivors are very vulnerable to being emotionally manipulated – ‘if we give you less redress it will provide more money for us to stop abuse in services’ – but they are two very different processes and both very important,” she said.

Organisations with Government funding were already obligated to provide services to an appropriate standard “and to not cause harm”.



Caltaux said releasing more information on the progression of the redress process, even if it was minor, would relieve a lot of anxiety among survivors.



“I also asked [Upston] about the Government being more involved with survivor social media networks, which is where many worries come out but have no answers.”



Upston said she appreciated meeting with Caltaux and the other survivors.



“It was a positive meeting and more about the Government listening and learning from their experiences and insights,” she said.



“The survivors made it clear that they want to be kept up to date with the Government’s progress and have time to consider options put forward.



“They felt the current redress options available need improvement and it’s the Government’s intention to have a new single redress system operating next year.”



Another survivor at the meeting, Janey-Mei Cherrington, represented the deaf community.

Caltaux said Cherrington revealed many in that community did not know what redress was or were not up to date with the process because of communication difficulties.



“A lot of people with disabilities, who have been really harmed, cannot self-advocate and don’t have support systems.



“We need to make sure they get redress. It’s not just about people who are squeaky wheels.”