We are well-served by our shopping centre. Everything we need is there. Books, Lotto, chemist, Four Square for those emergency rations. In fact, two Four Squares – we are spoiled for choice. There is even a GP for some.

Also two outlets for Savages Bakery. I am a hopeless pie person. I have even been known to order pies and savouries online in bulk from Savages. It’s that time of year now for that idea. Wintertime, a pie for lunch with tomato sauce.

There are small shops dotted around the area, left over from the days of corner dairies and groceries, many now serving other needs.

The east side of the river is a very varied place from Putiki downstream to Pepper Block upstream with Durie Hill, Bastia Hill and all in between. There were allegedly about 9000 people living “over east” at the time of the 2018 census.

When we first arrived to live in Whanganui, the railway workshops were still going strong, one of Whanganui’s largest employers. Our railways were significant in the town back then – sadly, no more.

The works closed through the mid-1980s when Labour went mad and changed New Zealand, throwing all those railway people out of work. It was a tough time for many people then. But many remained in the East, made new lives for themselves.

Our lives have centred on activities in the East. The kids went to Durie Hill School, with us becoming involved in school activities. I was on the school council when Tomorrow’s Schools was ushered in, along with boards of trustees.

Most on the council, well-meaning and able parents all, decided the concept of the board of trustees was a stretch too far for us. Sounded like another job. From memory, a couple remained involved but I scuttled off.

The most famous icon on the east bank is Kowhai Park, writes Rob Rattenbury

The history of Whanganui East is rich. Driving along Anzac Parade, one can still see some of the grand old houses that used to be a feature of the area, houses that had land around them that was later subdivided for suburban housing.

One that springs to mind is Sedgebrook Grange on the Sedgebrook Estate, now remembered only by Sedgebrook St.

Whanganui East has room to grow if that ever becomes a priority, out along Number 3 Line perhaps or around the Kaimatira block, all flat or rolling land still farmed.

There is a part of me that would not like our small spot in Whanganui to grow too much. There is a quietness, almost a village feel, about the place.

From the beautiful homes on the face of Durie Hill to the famous garden suburb above them. From the older homes in Wairere Rd to the 1970s homes on Bastia Hill with still more beautiful homes being built there.

The suburban streets laid out in the early 20th century with their old homes still gracious and maybe modernised over the years.

The area echoes with the sound of children from numerous schools and kindergartens. Safe places for our children to learn about their world.

Of course, the most famous icon on the east bank is Kowhai Park and the children’s playground. Generations of New Zealand children have enjoyed themselves there for hours while parents picnicked or had barbecues.

The area is a testimony to the imagination of many in 1950s Whanganui, particularly service clubs. An area that is continually being added to and improved over the years. It has something for every child.