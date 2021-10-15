5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

GET THE JAB

It's Super Saturday! If you haven't had your Covid-19 vaccinations yet here's your chance to get on board. Clinics are being held across the region as part of a nationwide drive towards a 90% vaccinated population. Check out the Vaxathon online and on TV3 and Māori TV.

RUGBY

After a barnstorming finish against Sam Cane and King Country last week, Whanganui have it all to play for at Cooks Gardens on Saturday with the Bruce Steel Memorial Cup on the line against Horowhenua Kāpiti. Kickoff 2.30pm.

MARKETS

Check out the goodies at the Whanganui River Markets this weekend. Please use the QR codes and mask use is encouraged. From 8.30am Saturday.

LAUGHS

Booze and Craic: A Night of Scottish and Irish Comedy is on at Porridge Watson and features Gary Sansome, Shannon Basso Gaule and Ryan Mcghee. Saturday, 7.30pm, all ages, $16.

STREAMING

Finished Squid Game? Alice in Borderland is perfect follow-up viewing. The Japanese thriller is also gory so be prepared for a serving of blood with your intrigue. The story asks the question: What would you do if nearly everyone in Tokyo disappeared and you were forced to play dangerous games to survive?