Over 100 customers in Whanganui are without power today due to a couple of planned outages.

Eighty-nine customers in Bastia Hill and a further 14 in the St Johns Hill area will be without power until at least 3.30pm as Powerco carry out network project work.

A further 212 customers in Waiouru are also without power due to the work, as well as towns in the Taranaki, Bay of Plenty and Greater Wellington areas.