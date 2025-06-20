Crowe said shortly after the 2015 floods, a weather-monitoring system was installed on the Whanganui River at Ranana, which allowed rainfall in the middle reaches of the river to be monitored “with up-to-date accuracy”.
That data, and a lot of other weather monitoring information, was easily accessible to the public, he said.
Dealing with major weather events and building resilience was “a team game”, and communities across the district were more connected than ever.
“That could be police, Red Cross, Fire and Emergency, ambulance or local groups like The Community Led Team (TCLT) up the river,” Crowe said.
“We have really good links with them, and they’ve only improved with time.”
Roygard said Horizons’ environmental data equipment and software had been upgraded in recent years, and monitoring sites had more methods of data transfer, faster transfer times, and backup power generation.
Horizonssenior emergency management advisor Matt Putt said the council had also invested significantly in flood modelling.
“We rely quite heavily on our environmental modelling team – hydrologists, river engineers, flood experts,” he said.
“There is no crystal ball, but it can give us an understanding of who might be impacted, and a general sense of when, so we can start informing communities of the potential risk.”
“There can’t be a single point of failure when it comes to dealing with people’s lives, pets and possessions.”
Tuaine said there was still a lot of work to do, but groups were “coming together better than ever before”.
“There is a whole wealth of knowledge to draw on,” she said.
“Essentially, that’s what the Te Awa Tupua [2017 Whanganui River Claims Settlement] legislation is about – coming together as people of the river.
“It’s not just iwi, it’s communities finding solutions at place – where they live. They are part of those decisions.”
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.