Whanganui River iwi takes next steps to restore Te Awa Tupua

The 290km navigable Whanganui is New Zealand’s third-longest river. Rising from the slopes of Tongariro, it flows through the Whanganui National Park reaching the coast at Whanganui city.
Tuaine said a world-leading settlement between Māori and the Government seven years ago gave the river and its tributaries the rights, duties and liabilities of a legal person.
Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims) Settlement Act 2017 also enshrined indigenous values as the basis for making decisions about the river.
The act brought together mayors and leaders of local and regional councils, environmental and conservation groups, the tourism, primary, and recreational sectors, iwi and hapū, and others to work on a plan to tackle river degradation.
“We can look to combine our efforts. We’re all aiming for the same outcome but the system and the way things are funded through different ministries and councils is not connected.”
The collaboration is expected to take at least a year.
Tuaine said Whanganui iwi and hapū see the health and wellbeing of one element of the river as intrinsically connected to the health and wellbeing of the whole river, and to its people.
“For decades, people in past governments have rejected this view and have treated the river as a commodity, breaking it down in parts and over-riding our concerns, causing harm to our waterways and ecosystems.
“The Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims Settlement) Act 2017 has given the river its voice back, and it is calling on the wider community to now view it holistically, as a living and indivisible whole.
“By working together and making collective decisions to keep the river clean and healthy, we represent a long-overdue paradigm shift, and a move towards restorative justice and sustainable practices for healthy waterways.”
Australian Rivers Institute director Professor David Hamilton said the research would provide a range of nature-based solutions that the tribal authority could consider for restoring the Whanganui River.
The research partnership was an exciting opportunity for indigenous people and river scientists to work together, Hamilton said.
“This relationship signals the significance of First Nations people in water management and coincides with the release [in Australia] of the 2024 Inquiry Report on the National Water Reform, which recommends an increase in the involvement and participation of First Nations in water management.”
