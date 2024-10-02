Schools take part in shake-out and Horizons is encouraging other organisations as well as individuals to take part on October 24.

Horizons Regional Council is asking for more people in the Manawatū-Whanganui region to sign up for ShakeOut and get our region to the top of the national leaderboard.

Horizons manager emergency management Chay Hook says ShakeOut, our national earthquake drill and tsunami hīkoi taking place on Thursday, October 24, is a fantastic way for people to ensure they are prepared.

“New Zealand is one of the highest-risk countries in the world for a range of natural hazards, so having something like ShakeOut gives us the chance to practice the correct actions to take during an earthquake,” he says.

“The Horizons Region has communities also at risk from tsunami, such as those living along the Whanganui, Manawatū, Tararua and Horowhenua coastlines, so ShakeOut is an opportunity to remember the need to leave a tsunami evacuation zone if a quake is long and strong.

“Never wait to be told to leave a tsunami evacuation zone after a quake. If a quake is long a strong, get gone.”