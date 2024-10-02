Advertisement
Preparing for risks from quakes, tsunami: Horizons Regional Council encouraging signing up for ShakeOut drill

Schools take part in shake-out and Horizons is encouraging other organisations as well as individuals to take part on October 24.

Horizons Regional Council is asking for more people in the Manawatū-Whanganui region to sign up for ShakeOut and get our region to the top of the national leaderboard.

Horizons manager emergency management Chay Hook says ShakeOut, our national earthquake drill and tsunami hīkoi taking place on Thursday, October 24, is a fantastic way for people to ensure they are prepared.

“New Zealand is one of the highest-risk countries in the world for a range of natural hazards, so having something like ShakeOut gives us the chance to practice the correct actions to take during an earthquake,” he says.

“The Horizons Region has communities also at risk from tsunami, such as those living along the Whanganui, Manawatū, Tararua and Horowhenua coastlines, so ShakeOut is an opportunity to remember the need to leave a tsunami evacuation zone if a quake is long and strong.

“Never wait to be told to leave a tsunami evacuation zone after a quake. If a quake is long a strong, get gone.”

ShakeOut organisers run a regional sign up leaderboard each year, charting how many people are taking part in each region.

Hook says that as of last week, Manawatū-Whanganui was fourth on the leader board.

“It would be excellent to see people across our region sign up, shooting us up the leaderboard.

“It is well worth signing up and taking part, as there are prizes to be won if you do.

“We also love seeing people getting involved in the drill, so we encourage schools, businesses, whānau, flats and individuals taking part to post photos or videos of their ShakeOut experience to social media and tag the Civil Defence Manawatū Whanganui Facebook page.”

Horizons co-ordinates the Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group, helping to create a consistent and aligned response to emergencies across our region.

“We work to reduce the potential effects of hazards, promote community readiness, respond to emergencies, and help communities recover after events,” Hook says.

“Much of this work during emergency events is done by Horizons staff who transition from business-as-usual roles into emergency management to help to keep our community safe.

“In our recent long-term plan, Horizons committed more funding to increase the number of fulltime emergency management staff, helping us better meet the needs of our regional communities before, during and after emergency events.”

For more information about ShakeOut and how to be prepared for an earthquake or tsunami, and register on the regional sign up leaderboard, see www.ShakeOut.govt.nz.

