The community hub is at Rānana. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui organisation is aiming to create a cleaner, greener and more connected community along the Whanganui River Road.

However, It will need the Whanganui District Council’s support to get there.

The Community Led Team (TCLT) has plans for two new projects - waste minimisation and community connection and wellbeing.

Operations manager Selina Percy said the area was now “a massive tourist destination”, which created problems with littering.

People from other areas were also illegally dumping rubbish and whiteware.

“I hear from the residents that they do take it quite personally when people from outside the area litter and dump within their stretch of road,” she said.

“It’s obviously something that upsets them because it’s a massive sign of disrespect.”

As part of its plans, TCLT would arrange for door-to-door pick-up of whiteware, organise roadside and riverside rubbish pick-ups and establish and manage two recycling collection centres.

That is estimated to cost $161,650, with TCLT putting in $25,160 and the council providing $136,490.

Setting up the two recycling centres would cost the council $60,000, with $65,280 going to wages.

Wages would be an annual expense.

The community connection and wellbeing initiative would support a hub facility and venue, with residents able to meet for educational, environmental, and social occasions.

The council would need to aid in funding for a hub administrator and caretaker, along with tools, to the tune of $79,332.

The group would provide $7980 for additional support.

Annual wages for the two new positions, paid for by the council, would be $63,232 a year.

TCLT sourced external funding to renovate a family homestead at Rānana, converting it into the River Valley Community Hub.

The organisation’s community connector, Ramari Te Uamairangi, said the hub was a valuable resource.

Closure of rural schools had affected the community, and in the river road’s case, there had no longer been a place for locals to gather, she said.

“The hub not only provides a place for the collective community to come together, it also provides a space for people to heal mentally and spiritually from the effects of Covid-19 and the other things we are faced with today - the challenges of this day and age.

“We do really need that resource there and we do really need that support. There is only so much we can do as a community trust.”

Percy said residents could use it for different purposes.

“They’ve just had a midwinter Christmas function where people from all eight settlements came together.

“We use it as a Ministry of Social Development outpost and for a holiday programme for our rangitahi and tamariki up the river.”

One room was a dedicated library and there was an internet hub for those not connected at home, she said.

“We have this amazing facility, everyone wants to use it, and we have some costs to cover there.”

Deputy Mayor Helen Craig said it was going to get very tough financially at the council and inflation was “going through the roof”.

She asked if the annual costs proposed by TCLT could be rated amongst the area’s community.

TCLT chief executive Daryn Te Uamairangi said he “could probably say yes to that”.

“That would be a great idea. The reason why is because we are working with our people every day.

“With our daily or weekly conversations, and listening to them, I would say go for it.”

