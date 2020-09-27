

School's out for spring and parents and guardians either love the idea of more time with their children or dread the idea of entertaining them.

Then there are those who have to work.

So we have compiled a list of school holiday programmes and activities around the region to consider:

Fantastic Gymnastics: Parua Bay Community Centre, Whangārei. Tuesday September 29 & Thursday October 1, 11.30am-3.30pm. $25 per person or bring a friend for $40. Bookings at: 027 665 9174 or Hannah@fantasticgymnastics.co.nz

Northland Futsal Academy: Excellere College, Kamo, Whangārei. Monday September 28 – Friday October 2, 8.30am-4pm. For ages 7-13. $40 for one day or $35 a day for three-plus days. Register online at: www.northlandfutsalacademy.co.nz or contact Christian: 021 246 7328.

Kiwi North: Daily kiwi feeding, activity sessions, a 1898 school lesson, tuatara encounter and more. Gate One, 500, SH14, Maunu, Whangārei. September 28 - October 2. For further details, visit: www.kiwinorth.co.nz.

Whangārei Aquatic Centre: Ewing Rd. September 28 - October 9. Prices between $45.50 - $55.00. Ice Cream Mundaes, Movie Madness, White Out Wednesday, Ten Pin Bowling and Swimming, Carnival Day, Pottery Painting, Flip Out Trampoline Park, Pizza Pool Party, Terrifying Thursday Halloween Party, Taniwha Spectacular. Book online at: www.chilloutkids.co.nz

Hullabaloo Children's Arts Festival:

Monday October 5 - Captain Festus McBoyle's Travellin' Variety Show, Waitangi Events Centre, 10.30am & 1pm.

Tuesday October 6 - Captain Festus McBoyle's Travellin' Variety Show, Pioneer Village, Kaikohe, 10.30 & 1pm. What's Wrong with Glenda Gunball, Waitaha Events Centre, Waitangi, 10.30am.

Wednesday October 7 - Anika Moa; Songs For Bubbas, Waitaha Events Centre, Waitangi, 10.30am, Magic In The Bush, The Pioneer Village, Kaikohe, 10.30am & 1pm, Chris Sanders; The Angel Star Show Waitaha Events Centre, Waitangi, 1pm, Anika Moa; Songs For Bubbas Cornerstone Church, Kerikeri, 1pm.

Thursday October 8 - Anika Moa; Songs For Bubbas, Te Ahu Centre, Kaitaia, 10am, Chris Sanders; The Angel Star Show, Totara North Hall, Totara North, 10.30am, Anika Moa; Songs For Bubbas, Totara North Hall, Totara North, 1pm.

For further info, visit: www.hcaf.co.nz

Quarry Arts Centre: 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei. 7-17-year-olds. Classes include printmaking, mixed media, painting, clay, art appreciation, building 3D virtual reality worlds and more. Students can select from one-off workshops or multi-day workshops. For further details, visit: www.quarryarts.org.

Kaikohe Oscar Programme: Kaikohe Christian School. 7.30am - 5.30am. 5-14-year-olds. Class activities and sporting activities. For further information, call: 09 027 258 2244.

Flourish: Kaitaia Primary School, Monday October 5 - Friday October 9, 8.15am-5.15pm. $40 a day. Pre-book. 5-13-year-olds. Sports-themed with a variety of crafts, cooking, indoor games plus a beach trip, weather-pending. For further details, visit: www.flourishpuawai.nz.

Whangārei District Libraries: Children's Room, Whangārei Central Library. 'Try This or That' Cure that cabin fever. Put down those devices . . . Join the library team and try a This or That activity - or both. Origami, LEGO, clay gnomes, jigsaws, rock pets, bookmarks, sloth, pendants, thread snowflakes, badges, rip-n-stick egg carton flowers and circle craft. September 29 - October 8. 10am-11am. Free, 5-10-year-olds. No need to book or register.