Showers and strong winds move through Hawke's Bay this week before a fine weekend.

A strong wind watch is in place for areas of Hawke's Bay, south of Waipawa, where westerly winds will possibly approach severe gale at some times.

The warning is in place from 2pm Monday until early Tuesday morning.

A Metservice spokeswoman said the wind would mainly affect exposed coastal areas but could be strong all around the region.

On Monday, there will be rain overnight and early in the morning, turning fine at midday.

There will also be strong and gusty northerlies which turn westerly early in the morning.

Temperatures will be in the late teens to low 20s throughout the region, with Napier and Hastings reaching 23C, Waipukurau 19C and Wairoa reaching 22C.

Tuesday will be cloudy and have periods of showers in the morning, clearing in the afternoon.

Gusty northwesterly winds turn to strong southwest winds in the morning, before gradually starting to ease later in the day.

Temperatures are cooler on Tuesday, dropping to 17C in Napier and Hastings, 16C in Wairoa and 14C in Waipukurau.

On Wednesday the strong winds will continue to ease, and weather will be mainly fine throughout the Bay.

Temperatures remain cooler - at 19C in Napier and Hastings, 17C in Wairoa and 16C in Waipukurau.

Thursday will start off fine, with an increase in cloud and showers later in the day brought by a southwesterly change.

The cloud and rain move out of the region on Friday as weather starts to become fine and temperatures will reach 20C in Napier and Hastings on Friday and 23C on Saturday. Wairoa will be 1 degree cooler each day and Waipukurau will reach 18C on Friday and 20C on Saturday.

The periods of rain throughout the region in the week would not be significant amounts, the Metservice spokeswoman said.