It was a cold and frosty June for Rotorua with a frost of -8C recorded one day in the city.

For almost half of the month, many people would have woken to a blanket of frost on their front lawn, however, the weather gods were kind enough to give highs of 16C throughout the month.

Brian Holden, from Springfield Weather Observations, recorded a mean temperature of 7.9C for Rotorua and 85.9mm of rain across the month.

He said it was normal to experience 154mm of rain through the month of June.

On June 20, the Rotorua Daily Post reported the temperature of -2.6C was the coldest morning of the year so far.

But Holden's observations a week later challenge that.

On June 28, a frost of -8C made the -2.6C temperature appear balmy in comparison.

The coldest recorded morning was a frost of -8C on June 28. Photo / File

The next morning, there was a frost of -6C, followed by a -5C frost on Sunday morning.

The beginning of this week - and the beginning of July - brings rain.

Metservice is predicting a week full of rain but the bright side is it's not heavy.

The highs across the week are in the mid-teens because of warmer northerly winds and showers.

Forecasted weather for Rotorua

Today:

Cloudy, some rain at times. Northeast breezes. Low 8C. High 13C.

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy. A few showers. Northeasterlies. Low 10C. High 13C.

Wednesday: Few showers turning to rain, chance heavy later. Northerlies strengthening. Low 13C. High 15C.

Thursday: Rain, chance heavy. Northerlies, changing southeasterly later. Low 8C. High 16C.

Friday: Periods of rain. Southerlies. Low 4C. High 12C.

Saturday: Occasional showers. Southwesterlies. Low 4C. High 12C.

Sunday: Fine with little wind. Low 3C. High 11C.

Weather predictions from Metservice.