Farmers are crying out for rain but not-so shearing contractor Colin Watson-Paul who wants anything but wet as he plans a sendoff for two Hawke's Bay shearers heading for their world championships.

Up to 3000 sheep are to be shorn in two Brownrigg Agriculture woolsheds south of Hastings on Saturday to support former World titleholders Rowland Smith, of Maraekakaho, and Cam Ferguson, of Waipukurau, the machine shearers in the New Zealand shearing and woolhandling team for the championships in Le Dorat, France on July 1-7.

The pair then face four test matches against Wales later in the month.

But MetService

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.