

While the rest of the country is sweltering in extreme heat, Northland is the place to be.

Despite the region experiencing temperatures in the high 20s and low 30Cs, it has had some of the lowest temperatures, and humidity levels that are forecast to dip further as the week progresses.

Although official records kept by MetService and the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) show the mercury hovering around 27C and 28C, Northlanders have unofficially recorded temperatures in the mid-30s outside their homes and farms.

Hot air coming from across the Tasman Sea coupled with warm waters in New Zealand, a high pressure system bringing settled weather and more sunshine hours are driving temperatures to record or near record levels.

Locations in the central North Island and parts of the South Island are recording higher temperatures than Northland due to geographical differences.

"Northland is a skinnier piece of the country that gets affected by the sea breeze so it tends to have lower temperatures than areas like Waikato which are a lot inland," explained MetService meteorologist Nicole Ranger.

Te Wano Roma makes a big splash at the Whangarei Aquatic Centre diving pool to beat the stifling heat. Photo/John Stone

Kerikeri, which has consistently been the hottest place in Northland this summer, briefly led all the centres in New Zealand at 11am yesterday.

It recorded 31C, followed by Kawerau on 30.6C, Whakatane on 30C and Whitianga on 28.5C.

Just after 3pm, the hottest spots were Kawerau on 34.3C; Koromiko, in Marlborough, on 33.1C; and Kawatiri, Nelson, on 32.4C.

In comparison, Whangārei was 29C, Kerikeri 31C, Kaitaia 28C, and Dargaville 22C.

While the official temperature is recorded at Whangārei Airport, at Onerahi, the mercury will rise far higher in land. Whangārei city is often up to 4C warmer than the airport.

Temperatures in all areas in Northland are expected to hover around 27C or 28C until Friday, except Dargaville which will record between 21C and 25C.

Ranger said Northland was 3C to 4C warmer than the average summer temperature for the region of 24C. In order for a heatwave to be officially declared an area has to have five consecutive days of at least 5C above the average.

Niwa climatologist Ben Noll said Northland, with some of the lowest summer temperatures, was the best region to be in weather-wise.

"Northland is seeing warmer than average temperatures and humidity which you'd consider a somewhat normal pattern unlike other areas that are recording record breaking temperatures.

"It's best to be in Northland. The core of the heat from hot air mass across the Tasman Sea is being felt by the South Island where places are experiencing some of warmest temperatures right now," Noll said.

In terms of soil moisture, Noll said areas like Kerikeri and Paihia were among the worst hit.

"Soil in those places are much drier than normal and the grass is turning brown. That's to do with less rain and offshore winds, bearing in mind rain is expected to hedge below the normal side in coming weeks."

Niwa said the heatwave was expected to peak tomorrow and on Thursday, with maximum temperatures of 36C plus possible in areas outside Northland.