The sun is finally showing its face in Hawke's Bay, after a week of grey, dreary weather.

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr said coastal Hawke's Bay will see clear skies with temperatures in the mid-20's today .

He said there may be some patchy cloud in the morning, but with sea breezes being the dominant feature, the cloud should clear by the afternoon.

"It'll be a largely fine day across Hawke's Bay coastal parts, but we will see showers building inland."

He said there was a small chance showers would spread to coastal areas in the late afternoon and evening.

Both Napier and Hastings would see temperatures climb to 24C, with overnight temperatures in the mid teens.

The warm, sunny weather will stay through into Sunday, with possible patchy cloud in the morning, and fine in the afternoon.

"It might cloud up a little bit in the evening."

It will stay warm on Monday, with the summer weather really kicking in on Tuesday, with temperatures sky rocketing to 27C in Napier and 29C in Hastings.

He said much of the North Island would be experiencing similar weather as Hawke's Bay.

"You'll see all those showers building up inland, and fine breaks for coastal parts."

The South Island will see the weather settling down today , with dry, fine weather expected.

As for Christmas, Kerr said it was hard to tell what the weather will be yet.

He said while long range models were beginning to extend to Christmas Day, cyclone activity of the coast of Australia was causing uncertainty.

He said it is not yet certain what direction Cyclone Owen will head, and as New Zealand is "downstream" from Australia, it made it difficult to predict the long range weather.

"At the moment there is so much variation that any forecast is a stab in the dark."

He said they should have a clearer picture of the Christmas weather in the next couple of days.