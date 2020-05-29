Woodville's water woes were highlighted at Wednesday's meeting of the Tararua District Council.

Councillor Peter Johns raised the issue, saying from mid-November to May there was a hosing ban imposed on Woodville residents.

"That's probably the longest ever water restriction Woodville has had," Johns said.

"There are a lot of keen gardeners in Woodville and they persevered, although they did grizzle a bit."

Johns said the situation did bring into sharp focus the issues the town faced with its water supply.

"We do have a problem here and this is a town that is only going to grow.

"Either we need another source of water or we need more storage."

During the recent declared drought water was supplied from a new reservoir because the Mangapapa Stream was flowing below the level where the council was allowed to draw water.

"I realise in the short-term restrictions will have to be put in place, but something will have to be done to address the problem in the Long Term Plan," Johns said.

Councillors were told that contractors had been kept busy digging out wells around the district and there had been a large number of private water tanks installed.

Council's strategy and district development manager, Peter Wimsett, said Woodville residents had survived water restrictions for one sixth of the year through their own efforts to conserve water.

Mayor Tracey Collis endorsed this, acknowledging how much water was saved by residents through their water conservation practices and their sacrifices.

Councillors were told the alternate-day water restrictions would now be lifted.

Another issue discussed at the meeting was the waiving of fees for use of the council's community and recreation facilities by regular users.

The full fee waiver was effective from June 1 to August 31 to provide support towards the district's recovery from the social and economic impacts of Covid-19.

Finance manager Cameron McKay said a request had been received from the New Zealand Amateur Sport Association.

The waiving of fees would mean $5000 in lost revenue for the council but it would assist 12 community groups.

"These groups are normally funded by membership subscriptions but the potential for income is lower as people are more careful about getting back into sport but there is also less grants funding available.

"We would like to be able to take some of the pain away for some of these groups."

Councillors agreed to support the fee waiver.