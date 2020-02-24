Upokongaro Hall venue for artist despite earthquake issues

Upokongaro Hall has earthquake issues but will be used by an artist during Open Studios weekends in March.

It could also become the site of a public toilet in the village.

It belongs to Whanganui District Council, because Upokongaro residents did not want it when the Rural Community Halls Trust was formed.

Lotteries funding could be available to upgrade it, councillor Helen Craig said, because it has significant heritage and temporarily housed the Māori Land Court. Upokongaro people will be consulted about its future, council property manager Leighton Toy said.

90k grant for water scheme

The Vinegar Hill community water storage scheme has received a grant of $90,0000 from the Government's Provincial Growth Fund.

The project, a collaboration between the Manawatu District Council, Horizons Regional Council and local farmers with support from the Ministry for Primary Industries, is to build a community stock water storage scheme.

It would provide farmers with secure access to water to support better stock production, and also provide environmental benefits as it will keep stock away from streams and rivers.

The grant will help pay for design work for the facility, manage the resource consent requirements, confirm the environmental benefits, confirm the access to water for the facility and develop governance and ongoing management of the project once it moves into the construction phase.