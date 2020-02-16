Six people — all wearing lifejackets — have been rescued after their waka broke into pieces off the Northland coast.

They were able to activate a locator beacon which also aided rescuers in locating the paddlers in the water.

Coastguard received a distress call about 9am, and a helicopter and Coastguard volunteers reached the area just over an hour later today.

The searchers found the paddlers in the water with the broken waka, off Taronui Bay, north of Kerikeri.

A volunteer skipper who helped said the paddlers did everything right.

Coastguard volunteer Robb Henry said the team were about 1.5 kilometres from shore, but were easy to find as they stayed with their waka.

"We were able to see them clearly... they were all wearing lifejackets, they all stayed together with the vessel and used a locator beacon and also used the VHF radio.

"They were pleased to see us," he said.

Henry said the arms between the waka and the outrigger appeared to have broken, but the vessel did not sink and was towed to shore.

"The fact that they did everything by the book and perfectly right means there are families in Northland tonight who are going to be very relieved, rather than families in Northland tonight who are going to be brokenhearted."

The six paddlers were checked over by an ambulance crew, and there were no major injuries.

Lotto luck in North

A ticket sold in Northland was one of 19 to win second division. Each of the lucky lotto players won $22,221 after the balls rolled out on Saturday night.

The lucky Northland ticket was sold by Tony's Stationery & Lotto in Maungaturoto.

Two players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $37,102. The numbers were 2, 4, 10, 17,29, 31 bonus 5 and Powerball 1.

Mullet finale looms

The Bald Angels' Summer of the Mullet fundraising campaign is culminating with an event in Kerikeri on February 23.

Northland All Black Jack Goodhue will be at the Mullet in the Park event at the ASB Sports Complex, where the fate of his famous locks will be decided by the public.

Goodhue's mullet could be shaved off or dyed a different colour for a good cause. He and the Bald Angels hope to raise $100,000 for the Far North's vulnerable youth.

Goodhue will be attending the free family event and judging the prettiest, longest, oldest and the maddest mullets of them all.

Visit www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/jack-goodhue or www.baldangels.org.nz to donate or for more information.