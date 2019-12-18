Otane residents can breathe a sigh of relief this summer as the much-needed Otane Alternate Drinking Water Supply officially opens.



Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker said easy access to drinking water was vital for any community.

"The completion of this flagship water project is a game changer for the people of Otane, who know that they are leading population and housing growth in the district and today can feel confident in a consistent water supply to meet not only their existing demand, but that of the future."

READ MORE:

• Half of Central Hawke's Bay District Council elected unopposed

• Central Hawke's Bay District Council prepares to release district plan

• Central Hawke's Bay internet and phone fix coming, 46 hours after outage

• Central Hawke's Bay farewells retiring councillors and deputy mayor



The new supply promises to significantly increase the resilience of Otane's water supply which has seen several incidences of shortfall prior to the project's completion, resulting in localised water restrictions being placed early this summer.

Contracted to Fulton Hogan Ltd, the $2.6 million project includes 5.2km of new pipeline laid from State Highway 2, connecting into the existing Waipawa water supply and then into the Otane network via Racecourse and White Rds.



"Otane, alongside the whole of Central Hawke's Bay, is thriving," Walker said.

Advertisement

As many as 1025 new households are expected in the region in the next 30 years.



With the development of a new subdivision on White Rd taking place, Otane is pivotal to this growth.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council chief executive Monique Davidson said people should remain "diligent" in their water conservation efforts.