Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst has been questioning councillors in a bid to find out who leaked information to media about a water museum proposed for the centre of the city.

It is understood Hazlehurst called a special meeting on Friday.

Earlier in the day Hawke's Bay Today published details on the proposed $8.6 million building on the corner of Southhampton St East and Hastings St South.

The proposed site for a million-dollar building acknowledging the story of water on the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South. Photo / File
The contents of the proposed "Water Central" were discussed in a public excluded meeting on September 10, under agenda item "Drinking Water Capital programme update".

It is understood that Hazlehurst gave councillors 24 hours

