Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst has been questioning councillors in a bid to find out who leaked information to media about a water museum proposed for the centre of the city.

It is understood Hazlehurst called a special meeting on Friday.

Earlier in the day Hawke's Bay Today published details on the proposed $8.6 million building on the corner of Southhampton St East and Hastings St South.

The proposed site for a million-dollar building acknowledging the story of water on the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South. Photo / File

The contents of the proposed "Water Central" were discussed in a public excluded meeting on September 10, under agenda item "Drinking Water Capital programme update".

It is understood that Hazlehurst gave councillors 24 hours to come forward over the leak on Thursday and promised to speak with councillors individually on Friday.

Close to 5pm on Friday afternoon, councillors were seen entering council chambers.

Hastings District councillors Damon Harvey and Rod Heaps arrive at the council chambers on Friday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Some declined to comment while others stopped only to say they were requested to council chambers for an "urgent meeting".

Earlier in the day, Hazlehurst said "there is a lot of work going on to understand" where the information had come from.

"I am disappointed that information about the concept of Water Central came through the media and we did not have the opportunity to talk to our community first."

She said it was "confidential information" and any "breach of confidentiality is a serious matter".

Councillors Geraldine Travers and Ann Redstone outside Hastings District Council.

"This situation for me is clearly around trust and confidence. I am concerned a breach of confidentiality has occurred."

Hazlehurst said the council agreed to hear this agenda item in public excluded because the "contract to build this project could be negotiated with contractors and therefore, could be commercially sensitive".

She added that releasing this budget information "puts council at an unfair disadvantage and could cost ratepayers more".

"We need to be able to negotiate the best price for the community."

Hazlehurst confirmed Water Central was first tabled at a workshop as early as March.

"As a council, openness and transparency is key to what we do. We have already agreed to a full consultation and engagement plan with our community and we are waiting for the final details of that plan.

"Councillors expressed very clearly that the concept for Water Central was not to have any financial impact on ratepayers, and will only proceed if external funding can be found.

"We have committed to deliver safe drinking water to our community in the most efficient and effective way within a four-year timeframe. This will be a fully notified process so everyone can have their say."