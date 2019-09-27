On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"This situation for me is clearly around trust and confidence. I am concerned a breach of confidentiality has occurred."
Hazlehurst said the council agreed to hear this agenda item in public excluded because the "contract to build this project could be negotiated with contractors and therefore, could be commercially sensitive".
She added that releasing this budget information "puts council at an unfair disadvantage and could cost ratepayers more".
"We need to be able to negotiate the best price for the community."
Hazlehurst confirmed Water Central was first tabled at a workshop as early as March.
"As a council, openness and transparency is key to what we do. We have already agreed to a full consultation and engagement plan with our community and we are waiting for the final details of that plan.
"Councillors expressed very clearly that the concept for Water Central was not to have any financial impact on ratepayers, and will only proceed if external funding can be found.
"We have committed to deliver safe drinking water to our community in the most efficient and effective way within a four-year timeframe. This will be a fully notified process so everyone can have their say."