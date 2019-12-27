

A horror holiday period on the water in Northland has left three people dead in three days after a woman died in the Far North when the boat she was in flipped.

The woman, in her 60s, died at the scene at Houhora Harbour's east beach yesterday, while two others received minor injuries, police said. Emergency services were called to the incident at 11.15am.

Police said the woman's next of kin have been notified and the death will be referred to the coroner.

St John said officers treated the two patients with minor injuries at the scene, and they did not require hospitalisation.

Police said their thoughts were with the woman's family at this time. It's believed the woman was from Northland.

Police, Coastguard and St John all attended the incident and no further details were available at edition time yesterday.

The woman's death is the fourth water tragedy so far this festive season, with three of them in Northland.

The boating death comes after a male crabber was swept away in Bream Bay on Christmas Day about 10.10am and died in the water.

Ruakākā's Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) recovered the body about midday after a comprehensive water search with Northland Rescue Helicopter.

The second Christmas Day drowning involved a snorkeller at Kai Iwi Lakes about 3pm.

The third death took place on Boxing Day when a man was swept out to sea in a rip on the Coromandel Peninsula.

The deaths have prompted a plea for people to take more care on the water and observe the basic rules.

Surf Life Saving northern region chief executive Matt Williams advised people to be ready and prepared when visiting and enjoying the beach this summer.

He said the sad events of the past few days should prompt the public to be aware of beach safety messages.

These include only swimming between the flags and at patrolled beaches, keeping children close, watching out for rips and always wearing a lifejacket on boats and while fishing from rocks.

"Recreational activities like crab and rock fishing are high-risk and the consequences can be fatal."

Williams said northern region lifeguards have been busy managing a range of incidents in different locations, working tirelessly to keep the public safe.

"If you're rock fishing, the most important thing to remember is to wear a lifejacket at all times. If you are going out swimming, choose a lifeguard-patrolled beach and stay in between the flags. It's these decisions that will help keep you and your family safe these holidays."