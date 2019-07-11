Swimming pool deaths make up the majority of recent drownings in the Bay of Plenty, new figures show.

Water Safety NZ released its 2018 drowning report on Wednesday which showed 10 people drowned in the Bay of Plenty, the second-highest number in New Zealand, and 16 people were hospitalised.

Four of these people died in Rotorua, three in the Western Bay, two in Tauranga and one in Whakatāne.

Of the 10 deaths, five people died in home swimming pools and one in a public pool. One person died at a beach, one at a river, and the remaining two were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

By the numbers