A Whanganui resident is frustrated there has been no explanation after weight allowances for kerbside rubbish bag stickers were suddenly halved.

Private waste collection company Waste Management issue the stickers, which have gone from a limit of 20kg to 10kg.

Cliff Newton said he buys a sticker every week so he doesn't run out.

"The rubbish sticker I bought last week ... was a one bag domestic refuse sticker from Waste Management, a yellow one," he said.

"The one I've got in front of me says maximum 60 litre bag, maximum 20 kilogram weight."

This week he noticed a change.

"This week is now a maximum of a 60 litre bag, maximum of 10 kilogram weight. Same price, but all of a sudden Waste Management have decided they'll only take 10kg instead of 20."

He said there had been no consultation with locals, not even with council.

"They haven't advised anybody as far as I know. I rang the council and they said they haven't even heard of it.

"If you went into town to buy a pound of butter last week and it cost you $5 you went in this week and you only get half a pound for $5 ... it's a bit rude."

Waste Management is the only company that collects rubbish bags in the city after the other private provider moved to deal only with bins.

The company said the weight change brought the company in line with industry safety standards.

"Lifting and carrying 20kg bags to drop into a waste truck is not safe for workers," a spokesperson said.

"While we have reduced the maximum weight allowed, the review revealed that the

average bag only weighed 7kg, so the change should not impact the amount of

waste most people need to put in their bag."

Waste Management said the costs of collection of the bags and disposal of the waste have

been increasing.

This included costs associated with collection, such as operating trucks, drivers and

runners, and the cost of fuel.

Residents have also been frustrated with the lack of stickers available at stores, which Waste Management said was related to it becoming the only company picking up bags.

"The number of bag waste providers in Whanganui reduced this year," its spokesperson said.

"This has caused some supply issues with Waste Management's stickers, but we believe we are now well positioned to meet demand."

Whanganui residents have been surveyed by the Whanganui District Council about whether there should be a rate-funded rubbish and recycling collection.

The survey was posted out to urban households in October and the last day for it was last Friday.