Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

Autumn planting tips: Camellias for vibrant winter gardens

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Camellia waterlily is a simply spectacular hybrid with medium-sized, formal double blooms of bright pink resembling a waterlily.

Camellia waterlily is a simply spectacular hybrid with medium-sized, formal double blooms of bright pink resembling a waterlily.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre in Whanganui.

OPINION

The autumn season is progressing with many early flowering sasanqua type camellias coming into flower.

These early bloomers capture my attention and are becoming increasingly frequent for use as flowering hedges, as well as specimens in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle