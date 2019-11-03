

Peggy Hyslop is pleased some of her husband's war medals have been found, years after they were stolen but sad she cannot call up the finder and say thanks.

That's because the four medals found in the ground on Kamo Rd by either builders or road contractors were dropped off at the Whangārei RSA on Friday by someone who didn't leave any name or contact details.

Now Hyslop is appealing for that someone to get in touch.

Seven medals belonging to Fred Hyslop, who served in the Scottish Army's territorial force, were stolen when their home in Whangārei was burgled about five years ago.

He died nine years ago and the medals were kept in a box.

Hyslop was awarded the African Star, defence and war medals.

Although Peggy Hyslop dealt with police when their house was broken into, she didn't know his medals were also stolen until her son called her.

"My son rang and said for me to come down to the New Lynn RSA for Anzac Day and for me to bring Dad's medals, saying he would love to wear them.

"That's when I searched but couldn't find them. It's such a shame that there's nothing further we know of who found them. I am pleased they have been found. It's lovely to get them back home."

A Kamo Rd address where the medals were discovered was all the information left at the RSA.

Last weekend, she and her son went to that address but found no one at the house.

"I don't feel bitter. You have to be odd-minded to break into someone's house and steal stuff. But I am keen to hear from whoever found the medals," she said.

Four of the seven war medals of the late Fred Hyslop were found on Kamo Rd, about five years after they were stolen from his home. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Due to the condition of the medals, she contacted the New Zealand Defence Force to see if they could be replaced and was advised of the information she needs to supply.

Whangārei RSA volunteer Colleen Towgood said since the stolen medals had Fred Hyslop's name, service number and rank, it wasn't difficult to return them to his widow.

"It's the first time I've known in a long time war medals have been found and it's sheer luck his name and other details were on them, otherwise we would have had no clue who they belonged to."

The Hyslops got married in 1942 and moved to New Zealand nine years later.

They moved from Auckland's North Shore to Whangārei 22 years ago.