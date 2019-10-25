Whanganui Squash Club's Aria Bannister, 12, has been selected in the Squash NZ Junior Development Squads.

Father Rod Bannister said the selection is recognition for consistent efforts over a period of time at district and national level events, putting Aria on the high performance pathway.

"She'll attend Squash NZ camps at the National Squash Centre in Auckland throughout the year, with the first one being at the end of November, as well as play in a series of national and international tournaments."