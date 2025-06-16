Rātana stunned Kaierau with 34-13 win, ending their semifinal hopes.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

For the first time since May 3, there are new table leaders in the Tasman Tanning Premier competition – by virtue of the complete form reversal for the injury-stricken Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau.

For the second season in a row, Kaierau lowered their colours to a committed Tāmata Hauhā Rātana, who were playing for their season at the Country Club, as their talented backline sparked an impressive 34-13 win on Saturday.

Unfortunately, unlike last year, the math was not on Rātana’s side – as despite taking the maximum five competition points, they will finish short of another semifinal berth after fourth-placed Waverley Harvesting Border’s victory at home, while Byford’s Readimix Taihape took over the top spot from Kaierau.

With Kaierau having lost so many backs to injury and departure, Rātana wanted their speedsters in open space, and winger Hawira Gardiner got there early after a shallow clearance – setting up the first of second five-eighths Brooklyn Herewini’s hat-trick of tries.