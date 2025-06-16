Herewini added a penalty kick then after halftime, fullback Te Atawhai Mason drifted from an attacking scrum and found the gap to score for 17-0.
Kaierau replied with an Ezra Malo penalty in front, but from set-piece attacks, Rātana got a tryline ruck and Herewini bulldozed his way over.
Halfback Petera Patea-Koro made an audacious chip-kick-and-regather from a 15m scrum and fired the ball to Mason to dash 50m for a bonus-point try, and Rātana immediately followed up. From a quick tap, Herewini got the pass and dragged two tacklers over the line, converting for an outstanding 24-point haul.
With the game gone at 34-3, Kaierau got consolation tries from returning centre Apolosi Tanoa and then hooker Kohlt Coveny on fulltime.
In Tasman Tanning Senior, the points table was unchanged at the conclusion of the round robin, which proved a bad break for Bennett’s Taihape.
Having to face top-four teams in their last two matches, again Taihape went so close at home against McCrea Scanning Counties, losing 22-15.
This meant Border hung on to eighth spot at Dallison Park, despite their heavy 69-0 loss to Forest 360 Marist Knights.
The Knights’ impressive victory was not enough to secure top spot, as Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield holders McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu ended Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau’s season 53-8 at home.
Another notable result was fourth-placed Direct Connect Marist Celtic beating defending champions Utiku Old Boys away 24-17.
This meant Seales Winslow Pirates would have finished in fifth place regardless, but they made sure of it with a 36-7 home win over Kelso Hunterville, so their “away” quarter-final is at Spriggens Park derby against Celtic.
Results
Tasman Tanning Premier
Waverley Harvesting Border 29 (Harry Symes 2, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Ekenasio Fiso, Blake Mitchell tries; Silio Waqalevu 2 con) bt Marist 25 (Ben O’Leary, Rongomai McLean-Wanoa, Samu Kubunavanua tries; Daniel Kauika 2 pen, 2 con). HT: 29-17.
Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 34 (Brooklyn Herewini 3, Te Atawhai Mason 2 tries; Herewini pen, 3 con) bt Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 13 (Apolosi Tanoa, Kohlt Coveny tries; Ezra Malo pen). HT: 10-0.
Tasman Tanning Senior
Memorial Park: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Bennett’s Taihape 22-15.
Memorial Park: Direct Connect Marist Celtic bt Utiku Old Boys 24-17.
Spriggens Park: Seales Winslow Pirates bt Kelso Hunterville 36-7.
Dallison Park: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Border 69-0.
Country Club: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 53-8.
Tasman Tanning Women
Hunterville Domain: Silks Audit Rātana bt Hunterville 57-14.
Bulls Domain: AGC Training Marist Clovers bt Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls 100-5.
Marton Park: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Marton Queenbeez by default.