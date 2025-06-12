Hunterville’s points included a try to fullback Charlize Cook, which she converted.

Despite defeat without a bonus point, Hunterville didn’t lose ground on the Bulls’ three-point lead over them, after the latter were beaten 49-15 at home by Taihape.

Taihape’s try doubles came from centre Georgia Adams and fullback Brooklyn Walker, while others dotting down were hooker Morgan Whatarau, prop Nile Poihipi, Phoebe Huxtable and winger Kiana Phillips.

The Bulls just missed out on a vital bonus point, with three tries coming from prop Melina Tofa, lock Stephanie Cording and centre Annaceline Leituala.

Taihape’s bonus-point win means they are out of reach of third-placed Silks Audit Rātana, despite their season-record 136-0 win over home side the Marton Queenbeez in Saturday afternoon’s derby.

Rātana were credited with 22 tries and 13 conversions.

No 8 Hayley Gabriel scored five tries, while wingers Lexes Martin Tekoari and Acacia Kingi-Te Koari each got doubles.

Second five Mia Maraku scored a try and kicked four conversions, while first five Armani Martin also got a try and converted three.

Rātana could still mathematically be caught by the Bulls on the points table, so will look to put that matter to bed when they head to Hunterville Domain on Friday evening for their second-to-last game.

Saturday will see two afternoon fixtures, as the Bulls will host Marist and the Queenbeez continue their run of home games against Taihape.

Draw

June 13: Hunterville v Rātana, 6.30pm. June 14: Bulls v Marist, Bulls Domain, 12.15pm; Marton v Taihape, Marton Park, 1pm.

Senior competition

Four Tasman Tanning Senior men’s teams still have their destinies in their hands this Saturday to qualify for the quarterfinals, but only just.

The side with the slight advantage are seventh-placed Kelso Hunterville, thanks to last weekend’s 29-15 win over bottom-table Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau.

All teams ranked seventh to 10th are playing opponents higher than them on the table. Hunterville are safe if Kaierau win but vulnerable if both Border and Bennett’s Taihape do the same – so coach Greg Parkes would rather they removed all equations by beating the Seales Winslow Pirates.

“Pirates will be pretty similar to how they normally are – they’ll have a big pack so we’ll meet them up front, make our tackles and shut down their midfield,“ Parkes said.

“If our young guys in our midfield and our halves, our young guys at first five and halfback, can put it all together, they’ll certainly test the big boys of the Pirates side, because they’re pretty nimble and they’re pretty fast.”

Joel Williamson and Remy Early were the playmaking spine in the win over Kaierau, the former scoring a try while the latter slotted four important kicks.

They play inside the likes of experienced centre Mathew Horton, who dotted down, while another try-scorer was well-rated loose forward Tom Nichol.

Parkes feels his team have more to show moving forward than seen so far this season.

“We’ve certainly got a team that can get wins on the board, it’s just the bounce of the ball and things just haven’t gone our way.

“We’ve actually got a neat little team – it’s new, two or three older players, but the young players, if they stick around, we will develop into a very strong side.

“I’m pretty happy with how the boys are going and the club’s in great spirits with the girls’ side and the support that we get at our home fixtures – that’s been really pleasing, even with two wins on the table.”

Draw

June 14, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Taihape v Counties, Memorial Park; Utiku Old Boys v Marist Celtic, Memorial Park; Pirates v Hunterville, Spriggens Park; Border v Marist Knights, Dallison Park; Challenge Shield – Kaierau v Ruapehu, Country Club.