“I think it’s going to be a good clash this weekend, I’m pretty sure they would have come to watch our game [with Kaierau] on the weekend.

“Border ain’t no five time winners for no reason, so there’s going to be no surprises in terms of when we go up there, we’re going to be playing a solid, strong Border team.”

Marist’s golden run started on May 10 with a 26-24 victory over Border – the first time Marist had beaten the South Taranaki club since 2019.

The belief born from that moment saw them rattle off victories over Byford’s Readimix Taihape, Tāmata Hauhā Rātana and Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau.

Nine players have been chosen in the wider Steelform Whanganui training group and, although it could be said Marist don’t have many of the high-profile stars as the other Premier clubs, this team of role players are all doing their roles to a tee.

Halfback and goalkicker Daniel Kauika has provided solid game management in front of pack with an enthusiastic front row of Finley Ocheduszko Brown, Atriane Marino and big Jonty Bird, along with in-form locks Rongomai Mclean-Wanoa and new skipper Ben O’Leary.

Their veterans also have a new lease on life – winger C.J. Stowers scored a hat-trick against Kaierau, No 8 and Steelform Whanganui regular Samu Kubunavanua remains a handful, and reliable blindside flanker Brett Joyes is proving a talisman as he prepares to take his fourth different WRFU club (Ngamatapouri, Kaierau, Rātana) to a semifinal in as many years.

“It helps mentally if you’re doing your own role, and it takes pressure off yourself if you only have to worry about your own role too,” Koro said.

“There’s a few niggles, as to be expected, but we’ve been quite fortunate with the depth we’ve had and the help from both Celtic and Knights.

“Gives us a bit of a chance to have a bit of a change up of personnel, a few [reserve] boys will be starting, but nothing too extreme.

“The way we’re approaching this week, and coming weeks, every game’s still important in terms of points.”

June 14, 2.35pm kickoffs

Border v Marist, Dallison Park; Kaierau v Rātana, Country Club.