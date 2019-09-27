Cricket Wanganui's Dilan Raj has been appointed as the inaugural coach of a Central District's Women's Under 19 team, who will play the national tournament in December.

Raj, who has previously coached the CD Men's Under 17's for a number of seasons, moves over to the Under 19 Women as NZ Cricket is removing the Under 21 Women's level, of which CD were national champions in 2015-16 and 2017-18.

Having an Under 19 level for women instead aligns with the men's age grades to assist with effective development programmes.

Noted Whanganui trainer Ebony Kerr will be the manager of the squad.

Advertisement

The national tournament will be held December 17-23 at the NZC High Performance Centre at Lincoln University.