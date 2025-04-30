The first international event was in cross country with a match with Victoria in 1976, a team in which Whanganui Collegiate athlete Chris Fallows was a member. The first New Zealand Schools Team travelled overseas in 1981, competing in the Australian Schools Cross Country in Tasmania.

Over the years, the association grew and introduced new events such as hammer, triple jump and steeplechase for girls before they had been adopted by the national body. Over time, the association developed a stronger and closer relationship with Athletics New Zealand.

The major championships, notably track and field, have become major national events on the schools’ sporting calendar with more than 200 New Zealand secondary schools participating annually.

Initially, international competition only happened occasionally, and it was for this reason that “paper teams” were selected for cross country and track and field to give recognition to our leading athletes each year, even if there was no tour. Athletes selected had access to a travel grant.

From 2012, New Zealand Schools has regularly selected touring teams for track and field and cross country. For the latter, athletes know that if they finish in the top 10 in the senior race, they have automatic selection, with others added to the team of 24 (12 boys and 12 girls).

The past 12 months have been busy for the post-Covid New Zealand Schools Association. Chairman and former New Zealand Olympian Tony Rogers led the cross country team (selected from the New Zealand Schools 2023 Championships) to the ISF World Schools Cross Country in Kenya. The team prepared in South Africa.

Last August, a team selected at the 2024 NZ Schools Cross Country Championships in Christchurch competed at the Australian Schools Championships in Melbourne.

After the 2024 Track and Field Championships in Timaru, the usual 55-strong “paper team”, now called the “Championship Team”, was selected. All those selected were given an opportunity to compete at the January Classic Meetings on the Secondary Schools’ Classics Tour. Forty athletes took up this opportunity along with three young officials as part of a development programme.

New Zealand Schools has regularly sent a team to the Australian championships. This year’s championships were scheduled for Perth, Western Australia.

However, it was decided to select a team of 15 to travel to California rather than Perth. Although the cost was higher, California offered a series of meets and a great track and field experience at a not hugely higher cost than distant Western Australia. The association did send a team of three Para-athletes, managed by Raylene Bates, to Perth. The trio performed with distinction, setting three New Zealand records.

Whanganui Collegiate athlete Juliet McKinlay was part of the California team.

McKinlay competed at four meets, including the prestigious Arcadia Multi Events, and has returned enriched by her experience. She and the team adapted to the varied conditions which went from 31C at Arcadia to 6C at Cal State. All the team flourished in the high level of competition. McKinlay adapted to heavier implements and higher hurdles and rounded off her season with a series of excellent performances.

Team manager Ange Russek, in her report, highlighted the many positive lessons from the tour. These included self-management of competition preparation in a new environment, processing performances and takeaways for future events/competitions. Athletes adjusted nutrition, sleep patterns and recovery methods. The team environment allowed athletes to support teammates over long days at the track as part of a team culture that valued all.

The association has clearly met its aims.