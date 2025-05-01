Among the 35 players available for the season start, Counties have secured some significant talent.

After five straight Premier championships with Border, legendary Steelform Whanganui halfback Lindsay Horrocks has returned to his original family club.

The 2015 NZ Heartland Player of the Year, 35-year-old Horrocks played 102 games for Whanganui, winning three Meads Cups and two Lochore Cups, as well as nine matches for the NZ Heartland XV.

McNab appreciates the structure and game management Horrocks brings to the team.

“Lindsay definitely does help, but it’s more than that, we’ve just got a bit more from last year – got a bit of fire in our belly.

“We’re there to do something – we want to be noticed now.

“They’ve got a great amount of potential, it’s just about bringing it out.”

Also joining Counties is Yarrall’s son Jack (23 games for Whanganui between 2016-22), who despite being a hooker has a little extra speed and so plays midfield.

Another standout is top finisher Emitai Logadraudrau, a Manawatū Mustangs league representative while with Whanganui Boxon, who switched to Ngamatapouri, later being named in the Whanganui Development XV and Pacifica teams.

These players help lift a squad whose core has been together a few years and nurture prospects like Falcon Profitt, who had a great game against Celtic.

But more will be needed when Counties host Kelso Hunterville, eager to get back the Shield they surrendered to Celtic in Week 1.

“From what I can gather from the team, they’re always tough games, so we’ve got to step up again,” said Yarrall.

Draw

May 2-3 - 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Border vs Pirates, Dallison Park; Taihape vs Utiku Old Boys, Memorial Park; Kaierau vs Marist Knights, Country Club; Ruapehu vs Marist Celtic, Rochfort Park; Counties vs Hunterville, Macnab Domain.

Women’s competition

We have a Friday night double-header at Cooks Gardens for the third round of the Tasman Tanning Women’s competition, starting with a Rangitīkei derby.

Second-place Silks Audit Rātana will take on the Marton Queenbeez in the early fixture then, under the full lights, table leaders AGC Training Marist Clovers meet the newly minted Hunterville, who picked up the first win in their young history on Anzac Day.

Hunterville turned it on for their supporters at the Domain with a 106-0 victory over the Queenbeez.

The home side took to the park led by skipper Brooke Henderson at lock with Chloe Henderson at flanker, and six tries were credited to that surname.

First-five Stacey Jones, midfielder Charlie Bennett and reserve Nina Rimene got doubles, while halfback Shyana Tipu had a 17-point haul from a try and six conversions.

Marist picked up a little revenge for last season’s shock grand final loss with a 47-5 away win over Byfords Construction Taihape.

Lock Akosita Marr scored a hat-trick, while winger Alice Ireton had a great day with the boot, converting all six Marist tries, including the one she scored herself.

Rātana continued their good form with an 82-15 road win over Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls, scoring 15 tries and kicking six conversions.

Taihape will next host Bulls on Friday evening at Memorial Park as they look to regain momentum, wanting to secure a Top 2 spot for a home semifinal on July 4.

Draw, May 2

Rātana vs Marton, Cooks Gardens, 5.30pm; Marist vs Hunterville, Cooks Gardens, 7.30pm; Taihape vs Bulls, Memorial Park, 6.30pm.