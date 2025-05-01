Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Sponsored Stories

Whanganui club rugby: Counties aim to defend Whanganui Shield

By Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

McCrea Scanning Counties have designs on much more than being the first Tasman Tanning Senior team to successfully defend the Whanganui Challenge Shield in 2025 this weekend.

The rugged country club out at Kaiwhaiki’s Macnab Domain have been on a slow rebuild since their impressive 2019 50th Jubilee season, and new full-time coach Andy Yarrall would love to see them as a Top 4 team come the quarter-finals at the end of June.

While the club had a tough opener against Forest 360 Marist Knights, losing 40-19, they found their feet last Saturday by hanging on against another 50th Jubilee team in Direct Connect Marist Celtic – victorious 31-27 to lift the Shield for the first time since 2018.

“We put up a pretty good fight,” said Yarrall, who joined Counties late in the 2024 season to assist player-coach James Marshall.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Among the 35 players available for the season start, Counties have secured some significant talent.

After five straight Premier championships with Border, legendary Steelform Whanganui halfback Lindsay Horrocks has returned to his original family club.

The 2015 NZ Heartland Player of the Year, 35-year-old Horrocks played 102 games for Whanganui, winning three Meads Cups and two Lochore Cups, as well as nine matches for the NZ Heartland XV.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

McNab appreciates the structure and game management Horrocks brings to the team.

“Lindsay definitely does help, but it’s more than that, we’ve just got a bit more from last year – got a bit of fire in our belly.

“We’re there to do something – we want to be noticed now.

“They’ve got a great amount of potential, it’s just about bringing it out.”

Also joining Counties is Yarrall’s son Jack (23 games for Whanganui between 2016-22), who despite being a hooker has a little extra speed and so plays midfield.

Another standout is top finisher Emitai Logadraudrau, a Manawatū Mustangs league representative while with Whanganui Boxon, who switched to Ngamatapouri, later being named in the Whanganui Development XV and Pacifica teams.

These players help lift a squad whose core has been together a few years and nurture prospects like Falcon Profitt, who had a great game against Celtic.

But more will be needed when Counties host Kelso Hunterville, eager to get back the Shield they surrendered to Celtic in Week 1.

“From what I can gather from the team, they’re always tough games, so we’ve got to step up again,” said Yarrall.

Draw

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

May 2-3 - 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Border vs Pirates, Dallison Park; Taihape vs Utiku Old Boys, Memorial Park; Kaierau vs Marist Knights, Country Club; Ruapehu vs Marist Celtic, Rochfort Park; Counties vs Hunterville, Macnab Domain.

Women’s competition

We have a Friday night double-header at Cooks Gardens for the third round of the Tasman Tanning Women’s competition, starting with a Rangitīkei derby.

Second-place Silks Audit Rātana will take on the Marton Queenbeez in the early fixture then, under the full lights, table leaders AGC Training Marist Clovers meet the newly minted Hunterville, who picked up the first win in their young history on Anzac Day.

Hunterville turned it on for their supporters at the Domain with a 106-0 victory over the Queenbeez.

The home side took to the park led by skipper Brooke Henderson at lock with Chloe Henderson at flanker, and six tries were credited to that surname.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

First-five Stacey Jones, midfielder Charlie Bennett and reserve Nina Rimene got doubles, while halfback Shyana Tipu had a 17-point haul from a try and six conversions.

Marist picked up a little revenge for last season’s shock grand final loss with a 47-5 away win over Byfords Construction Taihape.

Lock Akosita Marr scored a hat-trick, while winger Alice Ireton had a great day with the boot, converting all six Marist tries, including the one she scored herself.

Rātana continued their good form with an 82-15 road win over Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls, scoring 15 tries and kicking six conversions.

Taihape will next host Bulls on Friday evening at Memorial Park as they look to regain momentum, wanting to secure a Top 2 spot for a home semifinal on July 4.

Draw, May 2

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rātana vs Marton, Cooks Gardens, 5.30pm; Marist vs Hunterville, Cooks Gardens, 7.30pm; Taihape vs Bulls, Memorial Park, 6.30pm.

Save

Latest from Sponsored Stories

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sponsored Stories