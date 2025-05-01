Taihape won’t have the Barracks Challenge Shield to defend, having surrendered it last weekend to Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 38-26, but the inter-club Whenuaroa Shield will be at stake.

“We’ve just been struggling just for a real solid bench, had a few guys unavailable and a few guys injured, especially from the Marist game [in week one],” said Taihape coach Sefo Bourke.

“We went into the Kaierau game not as deep on the bench as we’d like – the reason why Tremaine [Gilbert] had to play off the bench.

“I think, in the end, that’s what got us as well as their fast start and our poor start.”

Taihape have been reinforced in the front row by the Hakaraias – 55-game Whanganui rep Gabriel and former Development XV and Māori rep Te Uhi, transferring from McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu.

“They’ve been an awesome edition, obviously Gabe again, but him bringing Te Uhi and Jack Kinder,” said Bourke of the talented flanker.

Taihape’s other experienced men include Peter-Travis Hay-Horton, Matt Brown and Hoani Woodhead in the pack, backed by Tyler Rogers-Holden, Tiari Mumby and Cyrus Tasi out wide.

Veteran Luke Whale is assisting Bourke and Gilbert as a backs coach, as his knee injury during the warm-up for Whanganui’s game against King Country last October has not come right.

Interestingly, former Whanganui captain Dane Whale remains on the reserves bench.

“We just want to develop Chad into the player we think he can be – definitely got a lot of natural talent there – but just his game management stuff he needs to work on, especially for us,” said Bourke.

“We’ve got Dane there as a back-up at the moment, Dane’s just easing his way back into footy.

“His experience, he offers a lot, off the bench gives us really good cover in most of the backline positions.”

That backline will have to work hard to contain the likes of Rātana’s Mason, fullback Rangi Kui and young skipper Brooklyn Herewini.

But Bourke fancies the prospects of his own bolters as well.

“Young Hamuera Raukawa on the wing has played two really, really good games – he got a really good try against Kaierau which kept us in the game.”

Draw

May 3 – 2.35pm kickoffs

Taihape v Rātana Memorial Park; Kaierau v Marist, Country Club (Challenge Shield).