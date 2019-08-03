MAC utility back Johnny Ika scored five tries as the Hawke's Bay Saracens rugby side maintained their unbeaten pre-season run today.

Ika scored three tries from halfback in the first half and two from fullback in the second in the Saracens' 90-12 drubbing of the King Country Heartland team at Napier's Park Island.

This victory came a week after the Saracens defeated the Horowhenua Heartland team 64-7 in Levin and Saracens manager and former Magpies first five-eighth Richard Kinnear said the King Country side was stronger than Horowhenua's. The Saracens led 38-5 at halftime.

Havelock North winger Trent Hape was dynamic off the bench in the second half and scored four tries. His clubmate and Saracens captain and No 8 Phil McRoberts, along with Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports flanker Damien Scott, led the Saracens pack by example.

The Napier Technical pair of first five-eighth Marty Watson and second five-eighth Ted Walters combined well in the first half when Watson shone with his control. Havelock North winger Anzelo Tuitavuki was another to provide quality impact in the second half.

Tuitavuki, McRoberts, Hastings Rugby and Sports lock Lucas Albornoz, MAC centre Mataeus Marsh and Central fullback Kodie Drury-Hawkins were the Saracens other tryscorers. Watson kicked four conversions and Napier Old Boys Marist first five-eighth Johnny Lauano six after taking the field as a substitute.

"We're pretty proud of the way the boys played. A lot of the boys didn't play last week and made a statement today so we're going to have some good headaches when it comes time to name our top side," Saracens head coach and former Magpies captain Mutu Ngarimu said.

"It's equally pleasing how well the boys have put aside their respective club allegiances and brought into the culture of this team. That is showing out on the field too," former Maori All Black Ngarimu added.

The Saracens will host the Whanganui Heartland side next weekend in Napier.