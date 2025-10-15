Targa Rally under way - destination Hawke’s Bay

They’ll be up for an early start on Sunday, at 8.35am heading for lunch and vehicle servicing in Dannevirke before hitting the road back north for the end and the prizegiving ceremony at the Hastings Golf Club.

One team is that of Hawke’s Bay orchardist Derek Barnes and Taupō-based former Hastings GP Rhod Murray, who will be in one of the rally’s newest vehicles, Barnes’ blue 2024 Subaru WRX.

It’ll be the 10th Targa for Murray, one of the oldest entrants, now aged 76, and who enthuses: “It’s 2.5 litres, eight-speed, and two, yes two, pedals. Woohoo. Let’s go”.

There are several special stages on closed roads, where drivers can exceed the usual speed limit.

Murray laughs when he says: “They monitor the speeds in Auckland. If you exceed 160kmh you’re fined $100, if you do it again it’s $200, and they can exclude you if you do it any more .... but maybe they won’t, if they want to keep on collecting your money.”

Fines go to palliative care charity Race4Life, continuing a connection that started in 2017.

Special stages in Hawke’s Bay will be at Matapiro, Middle Rd, Long Range Rd, Ormondville, Waitahora Rd, Route 52, Porangahau and Argyll-Raukawa.

Cars range from “Minis to Lamborghinis”, according to the promoters, and there are multiple categories, and different courses and destinations are used each year, with subsidiary Targa events also held.