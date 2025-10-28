When the Mexican national anthem began to play, I took a golf cart left especially for members of the media on a long ride up to turn one.
There, I joined 50 to 60 other photographers, all aiming for the “exclusive” shot, which obviously it wouldn’t be with so many cameras pointed at turn one for the start.
It was, as usual, a hectic first corner.
Pole-sitter and eventual race winner Lando Norris got to the apex of the right-hand corner first, unaware that beside him was Sir Lewis Hamilton, who had squeezed his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, and outside him, Max Verstappen.
Fortunately, despite no waved yellow flags to warn him, which in the circumstances should have been a double-waved yellow flag, Lawson saw the marshals in front of him as he turned the corner and slowed down enough for them to exit the track.
As my accompanying photo indicates, it was a very near miss.
Lawson, who has been told off for using expletives on the team radio, which other teams and governing body the FIA can listen into – understandably in the shock of the moment – let rip nonetheless to his race engineer.
“Oh my God, mate, I could have f***ing killed them,” he yelled.
After the race, which he had to retire from, he added: “I honestly couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”
That makes two of us, Liam, and the camera doesn’t lie.
Sometimes you are in the wrong place at the wrong time, but for once, I think I nailed the drama as it unfolded.
There was definitely some glee knowing most photographers had already left and didn’t capture the image.
Thankfully, nobody was hurt, otherwise the photo could have been one of horror.
The FIA says it will investigate what happened, as it should.
What was inexplicable was the crowd then booing Lawson each time he came around, treating him like a villain rather than the hero he actually was.
Whether it was because he is perceived as having kept Mexican driver “Checo” Perez out of the Red Bull team, or because he tangled with Spaniard Carlos Sainz, it is hard to say.
But I was happy to applaud his reactions and also come away with a memorable shot.