When the Mexican national anthem began to play, I took a golf cart left especially for members of the media on a long ride up to turn one.

Don Kennedy offered some words of encouragement to Liam Lawson on the start grid. Photo / Don Kennedy

There, I joined 50 to 60 other photographers, all aiming for the “exclusive” shot, which obviously it wouldn’t be with so many cameras pointed at turn one for the start.

It was, as usual, a hectic first corner.

Pole-sitter and eventual race winner Lando Norris got to the apex of the right-hand corner first, unaware that beside him was Sir Lewis Hamilton, who had squeezed his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, and outside him, Max Verstappen.

Leclerc and Verstappen were forced to take to the grass, but all got through without contact.

Lawson was not so lucky, as he was minding his own business in the middle of the track, but Carlos Sainz in the Williams lunged at him on the corner and took much of Lawson’s front wing with him.

Don Kennedy took this shot of Liam Lawson coming close to hitting two marshals who had run across the track in front of him during the Mexican Grand Prix. Photo / Don Kennedy

Lawson then had to pit for a new front wing, rejoining about half a lap behind the leaders.

I was about to leave the sanctity of the photographer’s tower when the cheers from the crowd got my attention.

Two marshals had run out to gather debris from Lawson’s front wing.

I then spotted Lawson making his way up to turn one, oblivious to the marshals being out on the track, as it is a blind right-hander.

The cheering of the crowd turned to sounds of horror behind me. Were we about to witness Lawson hitting two marshals?

Fortunately, despite no waved yellow flags to warn him, which in the circumstances should have been a double-waved yellow flag, Lawson saw the marshals in front of him as he turned the corner and slowed down enough for them to exit the track.

As my accompanying photo indicates, it was a very near miss.

Lawson, who has been told off for using expletives on the team radio, which other teams and governing body the FIA can listen into – understandably in the shock of the moment – let rip nonetheless to his race engineer.

“Oh my God, mate, I could have f***ing killed them,” he yelled.

After the race, which he had to retire from, he added: “I honestly couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

That makes two of us, Liam, and the camera doesn’t lie.

Sometimes you are in the wrong place at the wrong time, but for once, I think I nailed the drama as it unfolded.

There was definitely some glee knowing most photographers had already left and didn’t capture the image.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt, otherwise the photo could have been one of horror.

The FIA says it will investigate what happened, as it should.

What was inexplicable was the crowd then booing Lawson each time he came around, treating him like a villain rather than the hero he actually was.

Whether it was because he is perceived as having kept Mexican driver “Checo” Perez out of the Red Bull team, or because he tangled with Spaniard Carlos Sainz, it is hard to say.

But I was happy to applaud his reactions and also come away with a memorable shot.