Formula 1: The marshals and Liam Lawson; Kiwi journalist’s photo shows just how close to disaster F1 came – Don Kennedy

Opinion by
Don Kennedy
Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
Don Kennedy is a Havelock North journalist.

New Zealand F1 driver Liam Lawson narrowly avoids marshals during Mexican Grand Prix. Video / F1

THE FACTS

  • Kiwi Formula One driver Liam Lawson had a close call at the Mexican Grand Prix with race marshals inexplicably in front of him on track to clear debris.
  • Lawson was forced to pit early in the race after a collision with Williams’ Carlos Sainz.
  • Havelock North journalist Don Kennedy was taking photos at turn one of the track when the incident occurred.

I was fortunate this weekend to fly from Hawke’s Bay to Mexico City and be given access to the starting grid for the Mexican Grand Prix as an accredited photographer.

I was even able to have a brief chat with Kiwi driver Liam Lawson, who is under pressure

