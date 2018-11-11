It was not a great start for the White Ferns and Whanganui player Jessica Watkin in the ICC Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies after a 34 run loss to India in the opening game at Guyana National Stadium on Friday local time.

India raised an imposing 194-5 on the back of a superb 103 from 51 balls by Harmanpreet Kaur, the first women's T20 century for her country.

Watkin took a lot of stick from her three overs, including conceeding the first six of the tournament, to finish with 1-40 after she had Jemimah Rodrigues stumped for 59.

However, Watkin would be stumped herself off her first ball facing spinner Poonam Yadav, to leave New Zealand 73-3 in the 10th over, and from there they finished on 160-9.

The White Ferns next game is a day/night match with Australia.

* * * * *

Meanwhile, the new regime of captain-coach Charlie Hartley and the young Air Chathams Wanganui team was not off to a promising start as they were staring at an innings defeat to leading Furlong Cup contender Hawkes Bay at Nelson Park late this afternoon.

At 5.30pm, Wanganui were down to their last wicket at 189-9, still 29 runs short of making Hawkes Bay bat again after following on from being bowled out for 84 in their first innings, chasing the home side's 302-7 declared on Saturday.

The Wanganui Chronicle will have a full report tomorrow.